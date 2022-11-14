Residents in parts of Hastings and Juniata experienced electrical power outages Sunday evening and Monday morning, according to LeAnn Doose, public information manager for the city of Hastings.
About 7 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Utilities customers east of U.S. Highway 281 to Columbine Avenue, between 28th and 82nd streets, lost power.
“This outage was lengthier than what our customers typically experience,” Doose said. “The equipment failure was ultimately discovered in underground facilities, which are commonly more difficult to locate. Once the faulty area was identified, crews were able to successfully reroute power in order to restore power to affected customers.”
Crews restored power from the first outage at 12:34 a.m.
On Monday morning, a second power outage was reported for residents in western Hastings extending west to Juniata. In the second outage, electricity was rerouted quickly and service was restored by 6:10 a.m.
In both cases, Hastings Utilities crews will be working to make repairs to restore the facilities to normal operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.