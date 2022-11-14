Residents in parts of Hastings and Juniata experienced electrical power outages Sunday evening and Monday morning, according to LeAnn Doose, public information manager for the city of Hastings.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Utilities customers east of U.S. Highway 281 to Columbine Avenue, between 28th and 82nd streets, lost power.

