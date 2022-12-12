Four Triblanders are among 10 farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals from across Nebraska who have been selected as members of the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2023 Leadership Academy.
Ryan Musgrave of Ong, Emily Young of Minden, Katerina White of Minden and Diane Karr of Blue Hill will study through the academy, which aims to cultivate the talents and strengths of members and connect their passion for agriculture to opportunities for service within the Farm Bureau organization, Nebraska Farm Bureau said in a news release.
Academy members will participate in sessions focused on leadership development; understanding of the county, state and national structure of Farm Bureau and its grassroots network; policy work on agricultural issues; and the importance of ag literacy. Members will travel to the capitols in Lincoln and Washington, D.C., to visit with elected officials and agency representatives.
Musgrave lives near Ong and is a member of Clay County Farm Bureau and serves on the county organization’s board of directors. He and his wife operate a diversified livestock operation. In 2018, they were named the NEFB state Excellence in Agriculture winners and represented Nebraska in the national contest.
Young lives near Minden and is a member of the Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau. She works in agribusiness as a Farm Bureau sales associate. She also serves on the two-county organization’s board. She and her husband, Brandon, have two children.
White lives near Minden and is a member of the Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau, for which she serves on the board. She and her husband own and operate a cow/calf operation and help with Katerina’s family farm.
Karr lives near Blue Hill and is a member of Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau, for which she serves on the board. She and her husband, Mike, have four sons. They own and operate Blue Valley Family Farms, growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa and raising cow/calf pairs.
Other members of the 2023 Leadership Academy class include Ayla Smith of Palisade, Emily Haxby of Clatonia, Parker Jessen of Oshkosh, McKenna Schlueter of Blair, Darcie Gallagher of Plymouth, and Jakob Andreasen of West Point.
