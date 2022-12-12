Four Triblanders are among 10 farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals from across Nebraska who have been selected as members of the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2023 Leadership Academy.

Ryan Musgrave of Ong, Emily Young of Minden, Katerina White of Minden and Diane Karr of Blue Hill will study through the academy, which aims to cultivate the talents and strengths of members and connect their passion for agriculture to opportunities for service within the Farm Bureau organization, Nebraska Farm Bureau said in a news release.

