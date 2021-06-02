Several Tribland high school students and chapter advisers earned recognition and honors April 12-13 at the annual Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference, which was virtual.
Abby Fiske of Minden was elected state vice president for public relations for 2021-22.
In STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events, the following students placed highly:
Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3
State champion: Abby Fiske and Peyton Schoone, Minden, Gold
Entrepreneurship, Level 3
State runner-up: Kaylee Smith and Bailey Arnold, Minden, Gold
Fashion Construction, Levl 2
State runner-up: Alexis Tira, Minden, Gold
Repurpose and Redesign, Level 3
State champion: Sonny Sowles and Leah Livingston, Minden, Gold
Mary Lou Vossler, chapter adviser at Exeter-Milligan, and Nancy Schlautman, chapter adviser at Fillmore Central, received the Adviser Committed to Excellence (ACE) Award, Schlautman was honored for 20 years of service.
Susan Biba of Fillmore Central was honored as a retiring adviser.
The Sutton chapter received a White Affiliation Award and a Gold Chapter Award.
In the General FCS Knowledge Test, Kaylee Smith of Minden won third place.
Jessie Tunnell of Minden placed second in the Nutrition Knowledge Test.
Bailey Arnold of Minden placed third in the Personal Finance Knowledge Test.
