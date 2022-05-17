Numerous Tribland residents were among 370 students who graduated from Doane University following the spring 2022 semester.

Commencement ceremonies were May 8 outside the Cassel Theatre on the university’s Crete campus.

The area graduates are:

Master of Education

Alma: Katrina Blank, curriculum and instruction

Hastings: Scott Patrick Carlin, educational leadership; Elizabeth Morgan Lollman, educational leadership; Alex Niederklein, educational leadership; Kristen Slechta; Amy Lynn Bombeck, curriculum and instruction;

Michael James Sanderson, curriculum and instruction

Doniphan: Amy Schultz, educational leadership; Kenesaw: Jace A. Morgan, curriculum and instruction

Hebron: Erin Saathoff, curriculum and instruction

Master of Arts

Exeter: Kelsey K. Swartz, counseling

Hastings: Brian Michael Leo Stalvey, management

Baccalaureate Degrees

Superior: Madison Paige Blackstone, bachelor of science, health and human performance

Minden: Emma McKay Ryan, bachelor of arts, art

