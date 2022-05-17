Numerous Tribland residents were among 370 students who graduated from Doane University following the spring 2022 semester.
Commencement ceremonies were May 8 outside the Cassel Theatre on the university’s Crete campus.
The area graduates are:
Master of Education
Alma: Katrina Blank, curriculum and instruction
Hastings: Scott Patrick Carlin, educational leadership; Elizabeth Morgan Lollman, educational leadership; Alex Niederklein, educational leadership; Kristen Slechta; Amy Lynn Bombeck, curriculum and instruction;
Michael James Sanderson, curriculum and instruction
Doniphan: Amy Schultz, educational leadership; Kenesaw: Jace A. Morgan, curriculum and instruction
Hebron: Erin Saathoff, curriculum and instruction
Master of Arts
Exeter: Kelsey K. Swartz, counseling
Hastings: Brian Michael Leo Stalvey, management
Baccalaureate Degrees
Superior: Madison Paige Blackstone, bachelor of science, health and human performance
Minden: Emma McKay Ryan, bachelor of arts, art
