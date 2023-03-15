One dozen Tribland residents were named to academic honor lists for the fall 2022 semester at Chadron State College in Chadron.
Students named to the President’s List achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.
Lots of sunshine. High 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 2:41 pm
One dozen Tribland residents were named to academic honor lists for the fall 2022 semester at Chadron State College in Chadron.
Students named to the President’s List achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5.
To be eligible for either list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of coursework. The students also must be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades.
The honored students are:
President’s List
Clay Center: Victoria Switzer
Hastings: Danae Rader, Brooklyn Anderson
Hebron: Brenner McLaughlin
Dean’s List
Ayr: Dylan Thom
Doniphan: Nathaniel Jones
Hastings: Timothy Birky, Grace Redinger, Brooke Becker, Kennedy Howard
Riverton: Kelsey Sindt
Superior: Morgan Theis
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.