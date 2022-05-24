From the outside, McKayla Russell appears to be like many other young women making their way throughout the world.
The 31-year-old has two cats and a dog. She enjoys reading books and watching science fiction movies. She has beautiful handwriting and can spell a wide variety of words, but she isn’t good with math. She likes camping with the family and helping out on the family farm near Trumbull.
Just like many native Nebraskans, she loves the Huskers — not just in football, but in other sports, as well.
But on the inside, McKayla struggles.
She hears voices that say bad things about her or other people.
And these delusional voices can feel like they are coming from real people. In public settings, she can have feelings of paranoia and sometimes believes everyone is talking about her.
McKayla has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, a mental illness in which people interpret reality abnormally. It can manifest in hallucinations, delusions and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily functioning.
Her adopted parents, Tom and Pam Russell, explained McKayla was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome early in life. The Russells welcomed McKayla into their home when she was 6 weeks old and adopted her at the age of 2.
Fetal alcohol syndrome causes brain damage and growth problems, which caused McKayla to struggle through childhood. She was bullied by people who didn’t understand her condition.
Tom said they struggled to find a school system willing to provide the support McKayla needed. They optioned into the Giltner school system starting in the third grade through McKayla’s graduation.
Though she learned at a different pace from her peers, she passed her driving exam and learned to drive. She started taking classes at Central Community College to study to become a medical receptionist.
Things were going well until she stopped taking her medications about age 20.
“She wanted to be like everybody else,” Pam said.
The lack of medication caused McKayla to suffer a setback, negating much of the progress she had made over the years. She had to leave college, get back on her medications and work with a psychologist and counselor to help manage her symptoms.
“I know I can get better,” she said. “I just have to be able to manage my symptoms better.”
She has been working with staff at Opportunity House in Hastings, operated by South Central Behavorial Services, to build on the life skills she will need to make it on her own.
She helps prepare meals, attends outings and works at the thrift store.
“Counting money back is challenging for me,” McKayla said. “We can be just as hard-working as other people without mental illness.”
She has set exercise goals and is looking toward the future. She wants to go back to college, to do something in the medical field.
“I would love to help people,” McKayla said.
She said one of most common misconceptions she faces is that her behavior is purposeful when it is in fact due to her mental health struggles.
“We don’t do it on purpose,” she said. “We don’t ask to hear those voices.”
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and McKayla agreed to share her story as a way to help others.
Ultimately, she hopes to help raise awareness of mental illness and reduce the stigma it can have in society.
“Maybe it will open some people’s eyes,” McKayla said.
