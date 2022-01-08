Area youngsters ages 4-10 flocked to Pastime Lanes to participate in the rescheduled bowling tournament hosted by Hastings Kiwanis Saturday morning.
And while not all of them agreed upon just what it was that made them want to participate in the popular annual post-Christmas event, all shared the sentiment that the tournament was a present they were glad to open on a chilly winter’s morning.
With parents, grandparents and other supporters in tow, the 58 participating bowlers were poised and ready to roll when the OK was given to commence, with some rushing the lanes like sprinters to get the party started.
For tournament committee chair members Maureen Mohlman and Susan Price, the tournament represented their 10th hosting on behalf of the local Kiwanis Club.
After the club canceled the 2020 tournament over COVID-19 concerns, it was somewhat of a relief for the duo that they were able to put on this year’s tournament, albeit a week later than usual because of inclement weather.
Kiwanis took over the tournament from the Optimist Club some 10 years ago and had been rolling with it for nine straight years before last year’s unfortunate cancellation.
Mohlman said the event has become one many youngsters in the community mark on their calendars each year with anxious anticipation.
“We think it’s something fun for the kids to do when they’re maybe starting to get a little bored after Christmas,” Mohlman said. “That’s part of Kiwanis’ service is service work for kids, so that’s our focus.”
For many, it was clearly a much-anticipated event, one they’d experienced before with other siblings or friends. For others, it was a welcomed first-time experience as they waved arms and practiced body language in an effort to influence their respective rolls.
Some used a two-hand approach. Some threw sidearm. Younger bowlers counted on alligator launchers to help them get the ball down the lane, with bumpers in the gutters to keep their shots on the lane.
High-fives were the order of the day as bowlers celebrated strikes, spares and even splits with peers and supporters.
Some munched on baked pretzels and other snack bar offerings as they waited for their turn in the rotation.
Each child was entitled to two games before receiving a hot dog, chips and soda for lunch, with trophies doled out to the top five finishers in each age category during the post-tournament ceremony.
Though numbers were down from the usual 100-plus who participate each year, spirits remained sky high as bowlers shared hugs and handshakes during the leisurely morning of bowling fun.
Participants are recruited each year through fliers handed out at their respective schools across Adams County.
For Wesley Ruby, 50, of Hastings, the event became a morning outing for himself and his two sons, Decker, 8, and Callen, 10. It was their second go-around in the tournament.
“It’s wonderful just getting out and enjoying the air and doing something,” he said. “We’re in it for the fellowship with their classmates and meeting new people. More than anything, it’s just fun.”
For Callen, who bowls in a league with Decker on Monday nights, the tournament is simply an enjoyable way to meet people. That there were trophies awarded to the top finishers was of little importance to him.
“It’s very very fun,” he said. “It’s not at all competitive. This is my second year doing this so it really doesn’t matter if I get anything or not. I’ve already got trophies at home.
“It’s an opportunity to meet new people and it’s just fun for everyone. The best part to me is meeting new people.”
JoDean Iwan, 52, of Hastings was playfully offended when her 10-year-old daughter, Elliot, asked her to look away before each roll.
The two shared a hug after her daughter picked up a spare, but the notion her mother had a negative impact on her game remained. Both shared a laugh at the notion.
“These are our people,” JoDean said. “It’s fun. It’s just a good time. It’s a nice thing to do during the Christmas break.
“She (Elliot) has been doing this since she was 5. We had to skip a basketball game this morning because of the postponement, but that’s OK. She just turned 10, so this is her last year, so we decided we were definitely coming here.”
Elliot said she liked that the tournament allowed her to spend the morning with friends.
An experienced bowler, she seemed to get better with each ball tossed. Her mother believes her first few throws served as warm-ups.
“I like to bowl,” Elliot said. “I like interacting with other people. And I like the awards.”
Trophy winners
Age 10
1) Elijah Martin
2) Ashtryn Rowbal
3) Sakorrah Collins
4) Elliot Iwan
5) Timber Bolling
Age 9
1) Ryker Ayres
2) Landyn Collins
3) Arthur Schawang
4) Phoebe Selvage
5) Carter Hajny
Age 8
1) Decker Ruby
2) Jackson Martin
3) Jenna Grafe
4) Patience Udoh
5) Gage Rossi
Age 7
1) Kamdyn Kreutzer
2) Kimberlee Stamper
3) Joshua Davis
4) Madelyn Pinkerman
5) Taytem Marquardt
Age 6
1) Jayden Gish
2) Kody Rossi
3) Raegen Halbmaier
4) Jack Fink
5) Natalia y Ruiz Haro
Age 5
1) Bennett Pesek
2) Jarek Hoagland
3) Nakiah Udoh
4) Sophia Thiel
5) N/A
Age 4
1) Bentley Bronson
2) Shyloh Beard
3) Camille Pinkerman
4) Jade Fink
5) Axyl Martin
