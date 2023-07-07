SUTTON — Youth from Aurora, Schuyler, Sutton, York and surrounding communities will be presenting “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in a trio of performances next week.

Presented by the Broadway Academy, performances will be July 12 at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center in York and July 13-14 at the Allegro Wolf Arts Center in Sutton. Doors open at 7 p.m. with shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

