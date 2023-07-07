SUTTON — Youth from Aurora, Schuyler, Sutton, York and surrounding communities will be presenting “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in a trio of performances next week.
Presented by the Broadway Academy, performances will be July 12 at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center in York and July 13-14 at the Allegro Wolf Arts Center in Sutton. Doors open at 7 p.m. with shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
Tickets will be available at the door. Audiences are advised that the show contains some crass language and humor.
Taylor Eliason is the show’s director and has been one of the organizers of the Broadway Academy for the last eight years.
He said the cast is a mixture of previous academy participants and new youth to the group. Some members of the production team are from Hastings and Harvard.
“Our objective was to get a community base for the musical,” he said. “We’re really trying to build a foothold in the community.”
The show also will highlight the skills taught by Broadway Academy staff members who gather from across the country to work directly with youth interested in theater.
Broadway Academy is a theatrical camp for youths age 13-18 to learn audition techniques, acting, dancing and vocal skills from working professionals in the theatrical field. It was started in 2013.
Eliason, who hails from New York, said it has been a great experience and they wanted to start putting on full-scale musicals for participating communities this year.
“I had summer off and decided to move here early,” he said. “It felt right.”
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a musical comedy conceived by Rebecca Feldman with music and lyrics by William Finn. The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in geographically-ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, overseen by three adults with their own idiosyncrasies.
An unusual aspect of the show is that audience members are invited on stage to compete in the spelling bee alongside the six young characters.
The 2005 Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning two.
Eliason said the variety offered in the musical fits right into the skills youth have been studying in the Broadway Academy.
“It has everything we’ve been training the kids for,” he said.
In the future, they would like to expand the musical offerings to include a spring musical and Christmas show, Eliason said.
He said theater done well is the highest level of compassion as the actors offer a glimpse into the characters’ lives and provide new perspectives to the audience.
“It can change people’s hearts,” he said. “It can change people’s views. It can change people’s outlook on how to live life.”
The building that houses the Allegro Wolf Arts Center is old and not well insulated. Eliason said they are seeking donations to raise $10,000 to install insulation.
“We want to insulate the building and insulate these kids,” he said. “Broadway Academy provides a safe space for these kids. We believe we insulate these kids for that week.”
For youth interested in theater, there are still spots available for the Broadway Academy, which will be July 16-23. For more information about the summer camp or to make a donation, visit broadwayacademy.org.
“I think anybody in arts would agree, it’s the best way to be a well-rounded person,” Eliason said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.