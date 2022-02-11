The case of a 41-year-old Hastings man accused of starting a fire in his home while others were inside.
Christopher L. Strong of 318 N. Bellevue Ave. waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday in Adams County Court.
Strong faces a charge of first-degree arson, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound the case over to the district court.
Arraignments in Adams County District Court are next scheduled for March 4 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mackenzie Kaiser and a 4-year-old girl she was watching were at 318 N. Bellevue Ave. on Jan. 30 when an explosion came from the basement and shook the house.
Kaiser told police that Strong was in the basement, where he lived, and left the house shortly before the explosion.
Kaiser and the girl left the house and called the owner, Travis Phelps. The three had been watching television in the house before Phelps went to a store.
Phelps went downstairs and found CDs on fire. He attempted to stomp out the fire and called 911.
Firefighters investigated the fire and identified remains of a firework and burn marks consistent with it having exploded in the area. Firefighters found no ignition source and ruled out natural causes for the fire.
Kaiser told police that she had been in a sexual relationship with Strong for a couple days and believed the fire could have been started out of jealousy or revenge for now being in a relationship with Phelps.
