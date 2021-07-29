More than 60 artisans will showcase their talents during Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Libs Park in Hastings.
Arts represented include metal sculptures, photography, a variety of painting styles, stained glass, crochet items, wood carvings, door art, pottery, macramé items, jewelry, wooden items, hand-crafted items, handmade glass marbles, pine needle baskets and handmade hula hoops.
The Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau once again is playing host to the event.
Art in the Park is free and open to the public.
There also will be food trucks available at the park all day during the event. The vendors include: Serrano’s Mexican Grill, Tropical Sno, Pig In A Bag, Anna Street Trolley (Ice Cream), and Nomad Pizza Co.
Four local musicians will be performing throughout the day during the event. Also, the Prairie Dulcimer Players will be performing in their vendor booth.
Kool-Aid Man will be making an appearance.
The Hastings Community Arts Council will have a section of the sidewalk where visitors can show their creativity and draw with sidewalk chalk.
The Adams Central National Honors Art Society will be doing face painting. There will be various art vendors who will be doing demonstrations and interactions.
This year for the first time there will be a caricature artist at the event.
The vendor Hoopla 4 Heath will offer hula hoop demonstrations for participation.
There will also be an opportunity for adults and children to paint their own art canvas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.