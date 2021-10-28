Young students can find jazz anywhere they look.
That was the message from jazz vocalist Keri Chryst, who was an artist-in-residence at Lincoln Elementary for five days, culminating with the all-school assembly and fourth-grade concert on Tuesday. She also visited Hastings Middle School on Wednesday.
Speaking to sixth-graders in Kristen Janda’s music class Wednesday, Chryst played “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat” from “The Aristocats” as well as King Louie’s “I Wanna Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book.”
“There’s jazz everywhere,” she told them. “You probably know and like some.”
The Artist-in-Residence program is made possible through the general support of the Nebraska Arts Council. The event also is underwritten by Lincoln Elementary School, the Hastings Kiwanis Club and private donations.
Now having visited Lincoln Elementary, Chryst has led her “Scat Cat Sessions” class at all five HPS elementaries — introducing young students to improvisation and some of the influential jazz composers and performers.
She created the program when she visited her first HPS elementary, Longfellow, in 2013.
“We’ve tweaked a few things, more like streamlined it, and then each time I learn from the local educators tips and tricks to help the younger kids retain things better or get them asking questions in a productive way,” she said.
Chryst leads improvisation circles where students experimented making the noise of their favorite animal or instrument.
Some students are more comfortable with that situation than others, but eventually everyone participates.
“I try not to emphasize the idea that it might even be scary,” she said. “We ease them into it through some activities that make them realize that’s what they are doing.”
She teaches that anything goes when it comes to improvisation.
“That’s one of my goals, is to make them feel at ease and understand that it doesn’t matter that much and anything goes,” Chryst said. “By the time they are ready for their concert they surprise us every time.”
She is on the Nebraska Arts Council roster of teaching artists.
Her original connection to Hastings Public Schools is that music coordinator Rick Matticks was stationed in Djibouti at the same time that the U.S. State Department sent Chryst there to do cultural outreach.
“Him being a wonderful music educator, he couldn’t help but see if we could get involved and do some outreach together,” she said of Matticks. “That spurred a collegial relationship that had him bring me over here as an artist in residence over time.”
Chryst lives in Paris and tries to give students a taste of foreign culture, whether that is exposing them to the language or some aspects of the culture.
She answered questions Wednesday about Paris — she sees the Eiffel Tower on a weekly basis just in the course of her daily life.
She also answered questions about jazz. She likes Nat King Cole and Louis Armstrong equally but for different reasons. She likes Cole’s smooth voice as well Armstrong’s gravelly voice.
