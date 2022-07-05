Walker Hayes may not consider himself a premier dancer, but there is no denying his moves are one of the primary reasons his single “Fancy Like” has become a whipped cream-on-top phenomenon on today’s country music scene.
With a little hip shimmy, a lot of heart, and a catchy riff for flavor, the Mobile, Alabama, native scored what was voted the Favorite Viral Song of 2021, topping the country charts with the recently certified RIAA Platinum recording that has transformed him into a familiar name among internet listeners across the United States and beyond.
As he prepares for his appearance at Adams County Fairfest on July 15, the father of six still scarcely can believe his good fortune and how his ode to date night at Applebee’s has made him a household name and in-demand artist on the country music scene.
His sense of humor allows him to laugh out loud about the dance steps choreographed with the help of his daughter, Lela, that have raised his already successful career to another scale of popularity around the world.
“I would say I’m naturally the guy that’s going to find himself out on the dance floor at some point, embarrassing his family before the night’s over,” Hayes muses.
A collaborative effort written with Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens, the song emerged through conversations covering multiple topics, including Jesus, and date nights with his wife, Laney.
He credits producer Joe Thibodeau for transforming the song into what has become today, a bona fide No. 1 hit with a bullet.
“He’s my secret ingredient,” Hayes said of Thibodeau. “He really thickens up the track to live amongst all those great songs on the radio. The key for me always is, ‘Does the song groove?’ And this song, without a doubt, does.”
It was upon Lela’s insistence that the song first saw the light of day on TikTok. That special moment in time, which took less than an hour to complete, has become the most important attention-grabbing tool in family history.
“One way Lela and I bonded during the (COVID-19) shutdown was doing TikTok dances, and she knew ‘Fancy Like’ was coming out and she said it needed a dance,” he said. “It took us about 30 minutes to create it. It took me about 30 more minutes to learn it — Lela learns as fast as she creates them — and then we actually did two takes.
“The video we posted was our second take. Our first take we didn’t like the positioning of the flamingo in the background. That was on a Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night we had about a million views.”
The song has since generated more than 28.4 million views and circled the globe, with parents, siblings, friends and co-workers of all ages sharing posts of their own interpretations of the dance. Walker said that response from the public made him remember another dance craze made popular in the 1990s.
“When I was doing the Macarena in the ’90s, I was never thinking, ‘One day I’m going to invent one of these,’ ” he said. “It is wild that such a small concept like Laney and I going to Applebee’s is so universal. I mean, that’s what we’ve been doing since high school. We met in the 11th grade, and several of our first dates were to Applebee’s.
“It’s funny to think it would translate to different languages and other countries because me and my daughter were just having a fun Sunday afternoon. Sometimes I swear music is magic.”
After 17 years of making music in Nashville, Hayes feels like he has finally arrived at the level he had hoped for from the get-go. He is determined to enjoy every second of the ride while continuing to write songs he hopes will match the unprecedented success generated by his greatest hit to date.
“I feel like every day is another pinch-me moment,” he said. “It’s been quite a journey for us. It would have been safe to say I’d reached my peak and that if I could have stayed on cruise control I would have had a nice life as an artist and writer. But this is just out of the blue. We’ll take it.
“As far as the whole music thing she (Lela) has seen a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff, but she is loving this. The fact that we can share this together for the rest of our lives, I don’t know how to put a price tag on that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.