JUNIATA — Although the Juniata Community Church is one of the oldest organizations in all of Adams County, growth in the early days came slowly.
The American Baptist congregation, now 150 years old, was established July 26, 1872, with three early settlers — Charles Morgan and Titus and Thankful Babcock, husband and wife — as charter members.
Baptist missionary J.N. Webb assisted in getting the group started when Juniata itself, while already then the Adams County seat, was just an upstart prairie town that had been reached less than a month earlier by the Burlington railroad line.
A whole year passed with no new members joining the congregation. And the roster named just 16 souls in 1884, after the county courthouse had moved east to Hastings.
Over the decades and generations that followed, the church became one of the most active groups in Juniata, coming to be known for such traditions as its annual chicken noodle dinner each October, which eventually became a beef noodle dinner, serving hundreds; the annual raffle for a quilt made by the Baptist Ladies Aid, now known as Dorcas Circle; youth group projects and productions; Christmas and Easter choir cantatas in conjunction with First Baptist Church in Hastings; all-church banquets; joint Easter sunrise and Thanksgiving services with the Juniata United Methodist Church; even memorable Christmas Eve celebrations in a barn.
“No matter how cold it was,” noted Susan Stickels, a longtime church member.
Now known for 75 years as Juniata Community Church, the congregation remains engaged and close-knit, with around 25 worshippers in the pews on an average Sunday, meeting at the corner of Ninth Street and Platte Avenue just as Baptists in Juniata began doing in 1877.
But if there’s any concern that the church doesn’t have more members or larger attendance today, or frustration that the pandemic disrupted its rhythm of fellowship and outreach activities (but never Sunday worship), the Rev. Tom Murray says perspective is in order:
History shows that growth in the church has occurred in God’s time, not on man’s schedule.
Many churches, especially in rural communities, have small attendance these days.
And most importantly, the people of Murray’s congregation know it’s eternity they must be ready for, not any plans conceived by human beings.
“God moves through people, and we’re not done yet,” said the pastor, now 80, who has served the congregation since 1984. “We’re not discouraged. You’ve got to kind of adapt to some new realities, but we don’t have a doubt about how the end is going to turn out. We just want to be faithful in the meantime.”
This Sunday, the people of Juniata Community Church will gather with friends for a special anniversary worship service at 9 a.m. — a service of praise and thanksgiving that will celebrate their ties to generations of saints gone before them.
“We’re using some of the same communion ware that was used way back in the earlier years of the church,” Murray said.
Theme for the day: “Going Forward Toward Eternity.”
Afterward, they will share a meal and sesquicentennial birthday cake and receive an anniversary certificate from the American Baptist Convention.
Planting a church
Settler Titus Babcock moved to Adams County from Michigan in spring 1871. He and his wife homesteaded on the quarter-section where the village of Juniata now stands.
The Babcocks were instrumental not only in the town’s founding, but also in the organization of Adams County government, which occurred in January 1872 following a countywide election of commissioners and officers the previous month that took place in their home. (Twenty-nine voters cast ballots.)
Titus was Juniata’s first postmaster, Adams County’s first elected probate judge, apparently a deputy to the first county clerk, an original member of the Juniata school board and Adams County Agricultural Society, one of the first lawyers admitted to practice in the county, and the first elected moderator of the Juniata Baptist Church.
The first church building, 24 feet by 40 feet, was built in 1877 on the current church location under the supervision of the Rev. O.A. Buzzell. In 1906, a parsonage was built across the street. Ten years later, the present church building was constructed.
Follow-on construction projects through the years have included major improvements in 1954, a new addition completed in 1962, a ramp built on the south side of the building in 1991, and an elevator/lift addition to the north side in 2003.
In 1947, the Baptists entered into a cooperative ministry arrangement with the Juniata Methodist Church. Six years later, Methodists withdrew to re-establish their own congregation, and the remaining members of the combined church decided to carry on as a Baptist group under the name Juniata Community Church.
The Juniata United Methodist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary in April.
Faithful generations
Current Juniata Community Church members obviously didn’t know the Babcocks or Charles Morgan, but they learned their congregation’s history and customs from their own elders — spending time with them not only in worship, but in every kind of activity from celebrating outdoor believer baptisms to rolling silverware for dinners in the church basement.
Stickels has been part of the group since 1991. She got started after her daughter was invited by friends Helen and Chester Eisele to come to Sunday school.
“I was bringing her to Sunday school, I stayed for adult Sunday school, and I never left,” Stickels said with a smile.
Gwen Schutte was born in Clarinda, Iowa, but moved to Juniata as a young girl and began attending services with her family at the invitation of Gladys and Harry Brooks, who had befriended them. She went on to be baptized and married in the church.
“We started at this church when I was 5 years old,” she said.
Cindy Scott and her husband Herb, who is Schutte’s younger brother, moved back to the community in 1988. In 2007, Herb was licensed by the local church as a lay minister.
“Herb continues to be big help,” Murray said.
Murray and his wife, Kay, met growing up in the First Baptist Church in Hastings, where Kay’s father was the pastor in those days. After years away, they returned to Hastings in 1980 to minister at First Baptist, then began serving the Juniata church, as well, in 1984.
Since 1990, Tom has served the Juniata congregation full time with Kay at his side. She is coordinating the sesquicentennial celebration.
Gathered recently for an interview, Stickels, Schutte, Cindy Scott and the Murrays reminisced about days past and provided updates on the church’s current work and aspirations.
Stickels coordinates a backpack program for food-insecure students at Adams Central Elementary School and sometimes the AC preschool in Juniata, using money and food donated by members of the Juniata Community and United Methodist churches to ensure the children can eat on the weekends.
Stickels collects the food, uses donated money to buy groceries and fill the gaps, then loads the backpacks and delivers them to Adams Central weekly.
Numbers fluctuate, but most weeks she delivers 10-13 loaded backpacks to the school. Students return the empty backpacks the following week.
“We try to put in things that are easy for people to prepare and as healthy as we can,” Stickels said.
Through the years, Juniata Community Church has sponsored community meals and Christian movie nights and has produced plays and skits, even performing them at other churches.
Cindy Scott heads up the Socks for Love program, which provides warm socks for people in need each February.
Schutte described the church’s Love Gift project, which was started years ago by the youth group to provide anonymous financial help to individuals and families in times of trouble.
Area ministries the church supports include Crossroads Mission Avenue, a Christian rescue mission with locations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney; the Roger Williams Fellowship, a campus ministry at the University of Nebraska at Kearney; the Creation Instruction Association, which operates the Semisaurus mobile museum; and Camp Moses Merrill at Linwood, which is visited by Baptist youth from across Nebraska.
While a small congregation, the church keeps its commitments to world- and national-level missions projects, as well, and offers a hearty welcome to newcomers.
Reaching out, and reaching up
Due to lack of numbers, the youth group and children’s Sunday school have gone inactive — at least for now.
“I am hopeful the youth can be brought back in because they are very vulnerable in the world today,” said Schutte, who helped lead the youth program for many years.
During the Juniata Days town festival on July 9, the congregation opened the church for an ice cream and cake social and provided church information and bottles of water to around 200 people.
It was a simple form of outreach following a time when many evangelistic projects have been complicated by public health concerns.
“All we can do is put the message out there and plant the seed,” Stickels said.
“A lady said that was the first time she’d ever been in this church,” Kay Murray said.
Tom Murray said the congregation’s mission is to witness for Christ in Juniata and around the world.
“From my perspective, our purpose is to stand together resolved to reflect a bright beam of God’s heavenly light into our spiritually darkening world,” he said. “We hold up the Bible (the word of God) and the standard of our Redeemer (the cross of Christ) and the awesome amazing Good News of John 3:16. There is one sure way to life beyond death: Repent, believe and receive. God loves everybody — but only faith in Jesus saves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.