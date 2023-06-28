If the air is tinged with the smell of gunpowder and your family pets now are hiding behind the washer and dryer, the Fourth of July must be right around the corner in Hastings.
Fireworks sales began June 28 and continue through Independence Day.
The city of Hastings recently issued a news release reminding residents and visitors what the law says about use of private fireworks in the city, and sharing safety and courtesy tips for this festive time of year, which can bring oohs, aahs and adrenaline rushes for some people but moments of annoyance, waves of anxiety and even flashbacks to wartime experiences for others.
According to city ordinance, permissible fireworks may be sold from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 28 through July 2 and from 10 a.m. to midnight July 3 and 4.
Notably, however, fireworks may not be used on any public street, alley, sidewalk, park or other city property without a special permit from Hastings Fire & Rescue. Fireworks also may not be thrown from or into any motor vehicle.
Prohibited fireworks include sky lanterns or any other free-floating device that includes a flame or heating device used as a lifting mechanism.
City Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy reminds everyone to take care to prevent fires and burn injuries related to fireworks use.
Adults should light and/or supervise the fireworks, and used fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water overnight, Murphy said.
Also, because some individuals and animals are bothered by the noise, it’s important to be mindful of neighbors and pets and observe the stated hours for lighting off fireworks.
After July 4, residents may drop off any unused consumer-grade fireworks at either Hastings Fire & Rescue station: 1313 N. Hastings Ave. or 1145 S. Hastings Ave.
The unused fireworks must be turned over directly to fire station personnel, not dropped off unattended. Homemade fireworks will not be accepted.
Drop-off hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collection will end July 31, at which time fire and rescue personnel will properly dispose of the material.
For more information on the sale and use of fireworks, consult the city code online at cityofhastings.org.
