Fourth of July Brickyard 2021 city courtesy photo

Fireworks explode above Brickyard Park in Hastings July 4, 2021. The city of Hastings is reminding residents and visitors to follow the law, be courteous and be safe with use of private fireworks this year.

 Courtesy

If the air is tinged with the smell of gunpowder and your family pets now are hiding behind the washer and dryer, the Fourth of July must be right around the corner in Hastings.

Fireworks sales began June 28 and continue through Independence Day.

0
0
0
0
0