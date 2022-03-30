With demolition set to start within the next two weeks, members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice said options to save the 16th Street viaduct are dwindling during a meeting Tuesday at the C3 Hotel and Convention Center.
Willis Hunt of Hastings said he met with an attorney about a lawsuit the city of Hastings filed against members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice in a referendum effort.
Chief petitioners Paul Dietze, Alton Jackson and Norman Sheets and volunteers with the group collected 3,610 signatures for a referendum petition to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the viaduct.
The city has challenged the referendum petition in Adams County District Court, claiming the petition fails to specify what measure would be reversed and asserting certain actions from the Hastings City Council aren’t subject to referendum.
In its answer to the lawsuit, Hastings Citizens with a Voice (Citizens) say the council’s decision to demolish the viaduct is subject to referendum. As to the specific measure, the Citizens assert the petition speaks for itself.
The petition states, “The purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.”
Hunt said Tuesday that he spoke to the attorney about the possibility of filing an injunction to stop the demolition from beginning. Hunt told the group that in order to file an injunction, the plaintiff would need to file a bond to cover the costs incurred by creating a delay.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said Wednesday the amount of the bond would be up to the judge hearing the case, but it likely would include the mobilization cost for equipment and any costs that would be incurred by the delay.
In the case of the viaduct demolition, that cost would be around $140,000, which could be doubled for bringing the equipment back.
Due to that cost, Hunt said, the group wasn’t able to file an injunction, but it plans to continue with the lawsuit as a way to expose the city’s actions.
The lawsuit likely won’t be concluded before demolition work begins.
The Citizens filed an answer and counterclaim to the lawsuit on March 18, and the city has 30 days to respond to the counterclaim.
Ptak said the city engineer who has been working with the contractors expects the demolition to begin in seven to 10 days.
One concern voiced at the Citizens meeting on Tuesday was about the city’s decision to proceed with demolition despite the referendum pending.
Dietze said he didn’t have an answer for that, but said he intends to hold the city leaders responsible for their actions through the lawsuit.
When asked about the city’s decision to continue with demolition, Ptak said the city is obligated at this time.
“We have to act in good faith on the contract we have,” he said.
He said the viaduct was deemed a safety concern based on reports from the state bridge inspections and confirmed by an engineering report ordered by the city.
Ptak said the engineering report stated the bridge would fall into critical condition after six to nine months. Since it would take more than that amount of time to make any repairs, he said the viaduct had to be closed back in 2019.
Ptak said the majority of voters didn’t want to spend up to $12.5 million to rebuild the viaduct when it was on the ballot in November 2020. Although the vote was nearly evenly split, with a difference of just 50 votes, the council then opted to move forward with demolition.
Ptak said he believes the council took the outcome of the election into consideration.
At the Hastings Citizens with a Voice meeting Tuesday, candidates for the Hastings City Council were given an opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions.
Ward 1 candidate Steven Huntley; Ward 2 candidates Brad Consbruck, Jacque Cranson and Trent Meyer; Ward 3 candidate Marc Rowan; and Ward 4 candidate Roger Harper introduced themselves to the group.
