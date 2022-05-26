Amelia Benjamin was very familiar with the mission and programming of Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention long before she became the organization’s project director in February.
ASAAP is working in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties to prevent the abuse of alcohol and other substances through information, education and the support of the recovery community.
Benjamin, who lives in Superior, had volunteered with ASAAP. She worked previously as a photographer.
“So when the position became available, it just made sense,” Benjamin said. “It was one of those things that I knew would be a passion opportunity. Those don’t come around all that often. I’m really grateful that I landed here because it does allow me to continue some of the work that I find important in my personal life.”
Benjamin said she struggled as a high school student.
“I think people who do struggle as an adolescent carry that with them in all different ways,” she said. “The way I carried it with me is that as an adult I knew it would be my mission to make things easier, to bridge gaps, to do what I can for young people.”
Benjamin succeeds Kerry-Anne Block as project director.
Block, who started as ASAAP project director in 2013, became the organization’s executive director in December 2021.
“I’ve been very proud watching her do what she does because she’s very good at her job,” Benjamin said.
Block said Benjamin was a great fit for the project director position.
“I didn’t want to step into this (executive director) position and have somebody sit over there who did not care about the kids as much as I did,” she said. “That was something, for sure, I said to my board ‘we need somebody here who has that passion and that fire.’ ”
Preventing the abuse of alcohol and other substances may be included the name of Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention, but mental health is a big piece of that puzzle too.
“A huge part of substance abuse prevention really does encompass good mental health and encompasses feeling like you’re part of a group, feeling like you have a support system,” Block said.
Benjamin said each community has different needs.
“If we can see the gaps and look for those gaps and fill them as we see them — I love our organization because it’s not just a stand alone but we can be a filler of gaps and we can be a support to our public schools, to our police department,” she said. “We have so many community services already in force that are working and doing great things, but every community has gaps.”
Preventing substance abuse still is a priority for ASAAP.
“We’re not, by any means, stepping away from substance abuse prevention,” Block said.
“It just interlinks so closely,” Benjamin added.
Mental health first aid and suicide prevention has always been part of ASAAP.
“Because of COVID, there was that piece that we were working on the substance and alcohol abuse prevention curriculums in the school,” Block said. “Then the schools shut down. We knew, at that point there were a few students we were working with who we couldn’t walk away from because of the mental health.”
ASAAP now offers the evidence-based program COPE — Create Opportunities for Personal Empowerment — that promotes positive self-talk and cognitive behavioral therapy with students including stress busters and how to cope with stressors in daily life and how to promote positive self-talk.
“That’s hard to do if you don’t already have a positive dialogue going with yourself,” Benjamin said. “We all have struggled with that a little bit at some point, probably. It’s trying to change that inner dialogue and not remove all negative thoughts, but keep them on the up and up so they can have those positive self affirmations and don’t fall too hard into those negative thoughts.”
ASAAP received approval on May 23 from the Sunnyside Foundation for a grant to cover the COPE program for adults. The COPE program for adults will be offered online and in person.
ASAAP also offers a program called Strengthen Families that promotes positive and healthy communication and relationship skills. It is trying to improve dialogue and the way family members talk to each other.
Having a project director who lives in another one of the ASAAP counties is advantageous for the organization.
“It definitely gives us some flexibility, some different contacts,” Block said. “Sometimes in our rural communities too it’s harder for those communities to say ‘Yes, you are 100% here for me.’ Whereas, now we can say ‘Yes, one of our staff is in Nuckolls County and they really care because they are living there, too.’ ”
ASAAP has a quarterly breakfast is June 17 at YWCA Adams County, trying to educate the community about opioids and addiction and prescription opioids and Narcan, which treats narcotic overdose and is now available at Russ’s Market Pharmacy.
ASAAP is trying to break stigmas.
“We know when we break stigmas it makes it easier for people to ask for help when they need help,” Benjamin said.
