Traffic was diverted Monday morning out of the right lane of the northbound lanes of Burlington Avenue as crews took down a pair of towering, damaged ash trees.
The two trees were in one of the oldest parts of Hastings in the Highland Park Arboretum and also were close to the road.
“This is our annual process of taking down trees in parks and on the terraces that are decayed, storm-damaged or just need to come down,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said. “With this particular area, with the high traffic volume, it requires more coordination.”
According to Nebraska Department of Transportation city traffic flow maps from 2016, which is the most recent data year available, Burlington Avenue just north of 12th Street averages about 20,000 vehicles per day.
Removal of older, damaged ash trees is something the city started in 2009 as part of planning for the eventual appearance of emerald ash borer.
Emerald ash borers lay eggs in bark crevices on ash trees, and larvae feed underneath the bark of ash trees to emerge as adults in one to two years.
The insect first was found in eastern Nebraska in 2016 and since then has been spotted in Kearney as well as in Hall County, but hasn’t yet been found in Hastings.
“We’ve been taking those down for a long time now,” Hassenstab said. “(The trees removed Monday) are two ash trees that have seen their life and have been damaged by storms and so it’s time to remove them. For the last 12, 13 years we’ve been taking ash trees down every year that if there’s storm damage or rot in them we’ll take them down. We still have plenty of ash out there that are good trees that we are still saving.”
Because the trees removed Monday were in the Highland Park Arboretum, arboretum board members will select replacement trees.
“The arboretum board, those folks do a really a good job of planting trees in there for education purposes,” Hassenstab said. “I’m sure they will look at the two trees we’re taking down Monday and the trees we’ve already taken down and replace them with different species.”
Similarly, the city will plant replacement trees for the 53 trees removed as part of phases two and three of paving the roads at Parkview Cemetery.
Hackberry was the main species of tree planted there when the cemetery was established.
“What we’re doing out there at Parkview is we’re trying to plant away from the road a little bit,” Hassenstab said. “Number two is diversifying the trees. Diversity is always good because if you have a disease or something like that you don’t lose your entire tree canopy.”
