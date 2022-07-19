Three of four felony charges against a 31-year-old Roseland man accused of firing a rifle through a door in the direction of a neighbor were sent to the Adams County District Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound over three charges in the case against Brock M. Grabill on Monday following a preliminary hearing.
Mead bound over charges of terroristic threats, attempted first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Mead dismissed a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Adams County Sheriff’s Sgt. Gary Reed testified that he was called to the corner of Logan and Davis streets in Roseland on July 2 for a report of a man shooting a rifle at a neighbor.
Reed said Matt Schwartz, Grabill’s neighbor, reported an incident where shots had been fired from a rifle.
Schwartz told the deputy that he had been watching fireworks at a holiday block party with his wife, Jessica. They had been drinking alcohol, but didn’t specify how much. During the evening, there had been a text conversation between Jessica and Grabill about somebody being at the party. Then, Grabill sent Jessica a photo of an assault rifle.
“Matt was upset because this photo was scaring his wife,” Reed said. “She indicated she felt scared or threatened by the photo of the gun.”
Reed testified that Matt Schwartz went across the street to talk to Grabill about the photo and knocked at the door. Grabill didn’t answer, and Schwartz continued to knock several times.
Schwartz told Reed he saw Grabill through a window as he bent over to grab an unknown object. Schwartz reported he had a bad feeling and moved to the side of the door as Grabill fired the rifle several times.
Reed testified that he interviewed Grabill the following day to get his account of events.
Grabill told Reed that he had gone home after the fireworks show where he had been drinking. He said he had been texting another friend and started to fall asleep when he heard knocking on the door.
“He said he thought he heard somebody say ‘I’m going to kill you,’ ” Reed said.
Grabill told Reed he was scared and picked up his rifle and came over to the door. He said the knocking continued and he thought someone was trying to get through the door, so he pulled the trigger seven or eight times.
Grabill fired the rifle through two closed doors, a fiberglass house door with a semi-circle of stained glass at the top and a storm door with a metal frame and glass. The rifle discharge left seven holes in the inner door and shattered the glass of the outer door.
After the rifle fire, Schwartz ran back across the street and called 911.
Jessica Schwartz told Reed she saw Grabill open the door and look around before going back inside the residence.
Reed testified he was among the first deputies to arrive on the scene.
He talked to the Schwartzes about the incident and then tried to contact Grabill by phone multiple times, but Grabill didn’t answer. Deputies cleared a perimeter around the house and waited for backup to arrive because Grabill was armed.
As they waited, Reed said, another neighbor, Travis Sadd, went over to Grabill’s house and walked inside.
A few minutes later, Grabill and Sadd exited the residence and deputies arrested him without incident.
Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck testified that he was called out to help with the investigation.
He said he went to the house to the east of the Grabill residence, which was occupied by Roger Zubrod.
Mauck testified he saw at least four holes on the west side of the house, which faced Grabill’s front door.
Zubrod told Mauck that he had taken sleeping pills and didn’t hear anything. Mauck asked to examine the interior of the home for holes that may have been made by bullets from the assault rifle. Mauck found two holes in a wall between a bedroom and living room, but didn’t find any bullet remains.
Assistant Adams County Attorney Dale Callahan asked the judge to bind over all four felony charges.
Grabill’s attorney, Charly James, argued there wasn’t enough evidence to show the probable cause needed to send the case to the district court.
James argued the terroristic threat charge should be dropped because merely sending a photograph of a firearm isn’t a threat in and of itself. Without context, there was no indication the photo was intended to be a threat.
He said the charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm requires that the defendant intentionally shoot at an occupied dwelling. Given that the door was shut, James argued that Grabill couldn’t see where he was shooting and couldn’t have intended to strike Zubrod’s residence.
Since the door was shut, James said, Grabill couldn’t have been attempting to shoot Schwartz, as required for the attempted first-degree assault charge, because he couldn’t see anyone.
Callahan argued that Grabill formed general intent by discharging the firearm through the door, even though he didn’t know who was on the other side.
With three of the four charges bound over, Grabill’s next hearing will be an arraignment in Adams County District Court.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Attempted first-degree assault is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
