Adams County Office Building
The Adams County Assessor's Office is preparing to move to the second floor of the Adams County Office Building 300 N. St. Joseph Ave.

 Tony Herrman therrman@hastingstribune.com

The Adams County Assessor’s Office soon will be moving to a bigger space that offers more privacy for patrons.

The assessor’s office will relocate to the Adams County Office Building at 300 N. St. Joseph Ave., suite 204. The move is currently scheduled for Feb. 7 with the office closed for a couple days before that, but that could change due to the furniture delivery schedule.

