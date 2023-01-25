The Adams County Assessor’s Office soon will be moving to a bigger space that offers more privacy for patrons.
The assessor’s office will relocate to the Adams County Office Building at 300 N. St. Joseph Ave., suite 204. The move is currently scheduled for Feb. 7 with the office closed for a couple days before that, but that could change due to the furniture delivery schedule.
County Assessor Jackie Russell said her department’s office is unique because it is one of the smallest in the courthouse despite having nine positions, eight of which are currently filled.
The office has about 1,100 square feet. The new space will be more than 4,000 square feet.
“Oh my gosh,” Russell said, “it’s going to be great for our taxpayers and our homestead applicants who need to meet with us and keep their information sensitive that needs to stay sensitive and not have a bunch of people sitting around all at once listening to everybody’s private information when it comes to filling out their homestead exemption.”
By comparison, the county clerk’s office has 1,534 square feet for a handful of employees and the treasurer’s office has 1,730 square feet for 10 employees.
“It becomes quite cramped in here during the Homestead Exemption months of February through June and the even more so in June when property owners are also in discussing valuations with our appraisal staff,” Russell said.
The appraisers will have more space to meet with property owners.
“It’s going to be a big change,” Russell said. “It’s going to hopefully be change that’s for the positive for everyone even though we’re moving out of the courthouse.”
Russell emphasized that bills can't be paid at the assessor’s office.
“That seems to be what happens here in the courthouse currently,” she said. “They think the money has to go to the assessor. That’s just the treasurer. We don’t touch any of that stuff.”
The assessor’s office will receive new desks and a front counter to accommodate all employees having separate spaces in the new office. All other furniture will be coming from the current office.
“We’ll have to take a little bit of time to get what we have currently over to the new space and move our network cables around where they need to be and that sort of thing, so we can be up and running for the public,” she said.
Russell said the current plan is to have the furniture arrive in Omaha on Sunday and then it will be transported a few days later to the assessor’s office new space.
She said a lot of moving pieces need to fall in place perfectly and there are still production issues from the pandemic and lack of employees to help make sure things stay on track.
“If something happens and weather delays that or something happens with the furniture manufacturer that delays something, then we possibly won’t move until Feb. 13 and 14 is the next projected date to get our furniture,” Russell said.
County board member Michael Stromer, who chairs the county’s building, grounds and equipment committee, said after the assessor’s office moves out of the courthouse that space temporarily will be used by county employees who will be displaced later this year during updates to the new courthouse HVAC system. Beyond that, he said, there aren't plans for the space.
While the move may create issues for people looking for a “one-stop shop,” Russell said the Adams County Office Building is only half a block away from the courthouse.
She said there most likely will be a little pushback from the public since this will be a change, but in the long run, it’s a good change.
She said once the assessor’s office is settled in, the new office will be well received by the customers serviced most in the assessor’s office, which are homestead exemption applicants.
Patrons can park closer to the building and there is an elevator that opens directly into the county assessor’s office, which will be equipped with a waiting area in case there is a run of applicants at one time.
The appraisal staff members also will have their own desk areas rather than a single 10-by-10-foot cubical space to house three employees, so they will be able to speak with property owners more effectively as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.