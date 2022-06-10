GENEVA — You could say that Zechariah Davis’s accomplishments began with him taking “baby steps” which have advanced to big-time strides to where he is today — neck and neck with all the others who have reached big goals at the grand old age of 10.
Davis, who will be a fifth-grader at Fillmore Central Public Schools this fall, has been wrestling and participating in events throughout the Midwest over half his life — since age 4 — and recently attained a great accomplishment:
He helped represent the United States in the 38th Malarcupen Tournament, a huge annual Greco-Roman wrestling event that was held in Vasteras, Sweden, Nov. 6-7, 2021, with pre-event training, weigh-ins and events.
Greco-Roman is a type of wrestling stipulating that legs aren’t used to obtain a fall and no holds are allowed below the waist.
Many countries were represented at the event in Sweden.
Davis was one of 18 athletes competing for Team USA. Age ranges were from under 11 up to senior status, with youths chosen from all over the country.
Davis was the youngest participant, being just 9 at that time.
His father, Rory Davis, follows a Facebook group called “World Wrestling Tour” run by Jared Lewis from North Carolina. Davis’s name had been placed on a sign-up list for the event and was chosen.
“We were shocked that Zechariah was picked,” Rory Davis said. “This would be his first time on a plane, his first time to leave the country and the first time being away from his family so long, so we planned a family trip to Chicago on Halloween weekend, just before he flew.”
At age 3, a year before he was officially able to wrestle, Zechariah went to a Geneva youth wrestling tournament, enjoyed watching and told his father he wanted to do that someday.
He began wrestling through Fillmore Central’s youth program and after kindergarten began with the Competitive Edge Sports Wrestling Academy in Lincoln part time and for summer camp. Since second grade he has practiced and competed with the club full time. And by first grade, his parents were taking him to national tournaments across the Midwest.
He now competes and practices wrestling year round as well as plays football with Fillmore Central’s youth program.
“On average, he competes at 25-35 tournaments a year and between 70-100 matches,” Rory Davis said. “His total number of matches, from age 4 until now, is 468. For all his efforts he has a ton of trophies, and I’m building him a larger display, for we’ve almost run out of room.”
Zechariah said he enjoys all the traveling.
“It’s, honestly, just so much fun,” he said. “The experience changes for every trip. Seeing different wrestling styles helps me develop my own skill set. Also, seeing old friends and making new ones always makes me happy.”
The team members and their two coaches flew out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Nov. 1 and arrived in Sweden in the early evening hours of Nov. 2, 2021. The plane trip was 16 hours total with 11 hours in the air and a layover in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Zechariah felt his first plane ride was good, overall, except for some turbulence and rough take-off/landing. His observation of the Swedish weather — it was cold and raining at the strangest times —is that it’s kind of the same as in Nebraska.
The first three days were spent at a training camp at a local Vasteras wrestling club and an ancient Viking burial site.
Davis said he wrestled three times during the tournament and won an award — the Malarcupen 11 u, 31 kg, second-place trophy.
“We competed very hard as a team and helped push each other in the training camp and tournament,” Zechariah said. “Team awards were awarded by point totals accumulated by all wrestlers competing for the team in all classes. Many of the wrestlers took individual awards and the team took second place as a whole for the United States. I think everyone placed at the tournament and received either a medal or trophy. I was proud to be a member of the team representing the great USA. It was such an honor, and I really hope to represent it more in years to come.”
Davis made many new friends that he still communicates with today and enjoyed all the sightseeing. The group flew out of Sweden on the morning of Nov. 11 and arrived in Chicago at 6 p.m. the next evening.
In his family’s estimation, wrestling has been good for Zechariah. He gives hugs after each match, and it has taught him responsibility and maturity. It has even put him in a position to help others, as younger Fillmore Central kids are learning things by watching him on Facebook posts.
“He came back home from Sweden with so much pride in representing the country,” Rory Davis said. “He was more confident in himself and his ability and started stating his goals of wrestling for his future at the University of Nebraska and for going to the Olympics one day. He has seen where wrestling can take him, and it seems he can’t get enough of those dreams.”
What has kept Zechariah going with his wrestling passion since age 4?
Rory said he gets a lot of parental involvement not only in his physical training, but in his mindset and mental training, as well. And his coaches at Nebraska Wrestling Training Center help by having a close bond with him.
Zechariah said he likes wrestling so much because of the challenge it gives him — making him train harder each day to achieve the goals he sets for himself, as he feels a drive that pushes him to excel every time he steps on the mat.
Rory and his wife, Kelly, both came from athletic families. Zechariah became involved in wrestling early because it was the first sport he could get signed up for in Geneva, and also because Rory had enjoyed being a wrestler during his youth.
Zechariah will be on another big wrestling adventure soon, at the end of June, when he travels to India.
The Davises are proud of their son.
“He has goals and big dreams for all of this and where it will take him,” Rory said. “We’re incredibly proud of everything he has achieved.
“His love of the sport is what blows my mind. I never could have imagined that little 46-pound, 4- year-old would one day have gone to two different continents before fifth grade to wrestle. I’m in awe of him and his maturity level.”
