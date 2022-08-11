jagels
Madison Jagels is the community development director for the Hastings Economic Development Corp.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Speaking from experience as a transplant into Hastings, Madison Jagels is doing what she can to make sure local students know about everything the community has to offer.

Jagels, 21, began work July 5 as the community development director for the Hastings Economic Development Corp. She graduated from Hastings College in May with degrees in marketing and digital design.

