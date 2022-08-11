Speaking from experience as a transplant into Hastings, Madison Jagels is doing what she can to make sure local students know about everything the community has to offer.
Jagels, 21, began work July 5 as the community development director for the Hastings Economic Development Corp. She graduated from Hastings College in May with degrees in marketing and digital design.
Jagels who is from Omaha, attended an Open Space art camp at Hastings College the summer before her senior year of high school.
She received academic and art scholarships plus a bonus scholarship for being part of the first Open Space art camp and participated on the HC cheer team.
“In high school, I think everyone thought I was crazy that I was going to move to a small town,” she said. “The longer I stayed here I learned it wasn’t really that small.”
The more time she spent in Hastings, the more her perspective changed.
With promotions and events, Hastings College works to get students into the Hastings community, Jagels took advantage of those opportunities whenever possible.
“Thankfully, I had a lot of friends that did that, too,” she said. “So the more I saw, the more I began to like it.”
In looking for someone to fill the newly created community development director, Michael Krings, Hastings Economic Development Corp. executive director, wanted someone with a story like Jagels’.
Krings wanted a recent Hastings College student because of the role this position would play. Jagels also is in charge of social media for HEDC.
Krings communicated with business college instructors and Kim Graviette, director of career services.
“What we were excited about with Madison was multifold,” he said. “Obviously her background in academia with marketing and digital design is directly related to what we were going to have her do here and what we do have her do here.”
He said Jagels figured out that Hastings is a neat place to live and she wanted to be part of the community.
“That’s exactly what one of her other responsibilities is going to be,” he said. “The path she inadvertently took in learning about Hastings College and loving Hastings College, enjoying the community and could see herself here, is exactly what we would love to figure out a way to replicate not only with Hastings College students, but Central Community College students, all high school students.”
Unlike with HEDC’s former director of talent solutions position, young professionals do not fall under the purview of the community development director.
Allie Matousek, talent coordinator for the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, now is tasked with welcoming young professionals to Hastings.
Jagels’ focus will be on all areas of education and engaging that population with the community.
She also is working as a cheerleading coach at Hastings High School.
“We know from anecdotal examples that whenever we as a community intentionally engage with a student, the odds of us retaining us as young professionals goes through the roof,” Krings said.
If that doesn’t happen, students are more likely to see the community as a means to an end and leave Hastings after earning a degree.
“Whereas if we sit down and we have that conversation with them, we engage them, we talk with them about everything that’s going on in the community, we show them things they not be aware of that are happening in the community, our ability to retain them increases dramatically,” he said.
For students who do leave Hastings, Krings hopes the seed is planted to make them want to return.
“If there’s a trigger in their mind that ‘Hey, I remember this about the community’ or ‘That was cool about the community’; ‘This was something I liked’ then maybe we’d increase our ability to pull them back,” he said.
