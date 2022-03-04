After more than a decade in Hastings, M&M Designs owner Connie Whitcomb has perfected the art of finding unique boutique offerings for her customers.
Whitcomb launched the family-driven business with her mother in Hastings more than a decade ago and now is spending more time than ever navigating the family business following her recent retirement from 43 years of work in the grain industry.
“That was always my plan, to eventually be here more after I retired from my other job,” she said. “I’m glad I can be here, getting a feel for what the customers like and need.”
Touted as the “boutique with more” on its business card, M&M Designs has carved out its unique niche as a destination location in the downtown area, offering a wide variety of affordable merchandise ranging from women’s apparel, jewelry, handbags, lotions, candle melts and more.
Drawing from her own tastes as well as those of her employees, Whitcomb’s stock of ever-changing items keeps customers coming back time and again in search of finds not readily available elsewhere. It is that uniqueness of stock on hand that turns each visit to the store into a treasure hunt.
“I don’t order the same things over,” she said. “When I get a product in, I’m not going to reorder it. That’s hard sometimes if it’s a big seller, but I want people to always feel like we have something fresh and new.
“We try to change with the times. I’ve just kind of let it build on its own. There are no catalogs. We have no website. People just come into the store (and) you evolve over time and let it grow.”
What began as a craft show hobby has evolved into a family business, one that has included Whitcomb’s parents, husband, children and grandchildren.
Even her employees — who aren’t always blood relatives — have become like family. Former employees often return to the store to visit, with families in tow.
It’s that bond with employees and customers alike that has made her boutique experience so gratifying, Whitcomb said.
“I’ve made a lot of good friends here in Hastings,” she said. “I like being involved in the community. I’ve met a lot of people through the business and created a family atmosphere here with workers. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to do that.”
As one who enjoys shopping herself, Whitcomb has developed relationships with many of her downtown business associates.
She is encouraged when new businesses thrive in the downtown area, seeing them not as competition, but rather as allies that draw customers in to shop locally.
“The more shops the better,” she said. “I’ve been a member of the chamber for years and just re-signed with Downtown Business Association. People from other towns are saying, ‘You better shop downtown Hastings!’ I feel like we’re getting these spots filled in and getting some unique places to visit.”
For her part, Whitcomb endeavors to fit the something-different mold by offering unique statement jewelry, stylish attire and accessories for less.
“We keep it very competitive,” she said. “I’m not about name brands, I’m more about good quality. I try to keep my products at an affordable price.”
