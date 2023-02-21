At St. Cecilia Middle School and High School, the need to adapt and be flexible in this school year has come as no surprise to anyone.
After all, the school’s campus in central Hastings has been a construction zone since classes let out for the summer in May 2022. That means crowded hallways, hectic passing periods, cramped office spaces, and in some cases walking more than a full block outdoors to teach or attend a class.
Now, however, deep in the winter and plowing through the second semester of the construction project, the St. Cecilia school community can see longtime aspirations nearing reality. And there may be no better way to catch a glimpse of the better days ahead than to look in or out some gleaming new windows.
Since the day after school let out last spring, the high school’s south wing has been closed — first for asbestos abatement, then for top-to-bottom updates and renovations that include new windows and doors, new flooring, new restrooms and a bevy of other improvements. The entire school is being outfitted with new heating, air conditioning, plumbing and mechanical, and fire alarm and fire suppression systems; a new roof and exterior brick renovation; a central courtyard improved for use as an outdoor classroom; and other updates.
Meanwhile, an enclosed stair tower is under construction at the west end of the south wing, and the centerpiece of the entire project — a new, 7,800-square-foot addition — is being built across the east end of the building.
Once the new addition is complete, it will provide the school with a new secure entrance and suite of offices; a large, new, state-of-the-art science classroom, complete with fume hood and safety shower, and adjacent science preparation area; an impressive new, two-story-tall chapel; the school’s first-ever passenger elevator, providing access to the second floor for individuals with disabilities; and, also for the first time, a hallway for passage between the school’s north and south wings on both the first and second floors.
While the new addition won't be complete for another nine months or so, the south wing is getting closer to being used once again — and school leaders hardly can wait for the satisfaction of students being able to occupy that bright, freshly redone space.
“The south wing is to be done around the end of the school year,” said the Rev. Tom Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools. “If it’s done prior to that we’ll try to get in there for a couple of weeks with our seniors, especially.”
Brighter days ahead
A mid-February tour of the south wing offers a glimpse of what students will experience there, including large new classrooms for art and agriculture and a writing laboratory situated near the English classrooms.
Natural light streams into most spaces through new, 3-foot-wide, 7-foot-tall windows that stretch the length of each classroom’s outside wall.
It’s a far cry from the smaller, single-pane glass windows that were in place before, typical of school construction of the 1950s and 1960s. (The north wing of St. Cecilia High School was built in 1957, and the south wing followed in 1961.)
Besides being more energy-efficient, the new windows will brighten students’ learning environment — a change research shows is not distracting, but rather conducive to learning.
To that point, Brouillette cites a study by Penn State University in which students with more exposure to natural daylight achieved 26% faster progress in reading and 20% faster progress in mathematics than students who learned in environments with low natural light.
Patience and persistence
Brouillette and the Rev. Cyrus Rowan, high school and middle school principal, said all stakeholders are being cooperative and understanding as the construction progresses.
“The students understand,” said Rowan, who also is assistant chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools. “They’re handling it really well. They know something good’s happening, and they just need to get through the congestion. It’ll be worth the wait.”
They also appreciate the efforts of the project architect, DLR Group, and the construction manager, BD Construction of Kearney, as well as the subcontractors who have tried hard to keep the project timetable from slipping despite ongoing labor availability challenges and some brutal cold weather and deep snow before and since Christmas.
The priests said that while project leaders have had supply chain concerns from the outset of the project, it’s been labor availability more than late-arriving materials that have caused a few headaches along the way.
They’re grateful for community support for the $12 million capital campaign, titled “Our Faith, Our Future, Our Time,” which is intended to cover the cost of the construction ($10 million); build the endowment for augmenting HCS teacher pay ($1.5 million); set money aside for future maintenance needs at St. Michael’s Elementary School ($300,000); and provide a rebate of $100,000 apiece for St. Cecilia and St. Michael parishes in Hastings, which pay ongoing sacrificial assessments for school support.
To date, Brouillette said, $9.5 million has been pledged to the campaign and $4.4 million of that amount has been received. Donations have included everything from small-dollar gifts to one family’s major contribution for the new chapel, which likely will be named Our Lady Chapel in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Hastings Catholic Schools is a central parochial school system serving families from the Adams County area. Support for school operations comes from families through tuition; from local Catholic parishes; from individual parishioners and other supporters in the wider community; and from Catholics and others throughout southern Nebraska who donate for the support of Catholic education in the Diocese of Lincoln.
The school system includes St. Michael’s Elementary, 721 Creighton Ave., which serves students in preschool through fifth grade and also includes a child care program; and the St. Cecilia Middle School (grades 6-8) and High School (grades 9-12).
Brouillette said the bulk of the campaign support is coming from Catholics with ties to Hastings Catholic Schools, but that the wider community has stepped up, as well — and everyone will have additional opportunities to support the project whether they’ve already given or not.
“We’re really proud of our community,” he said. “We have some more fund development work to do.”
The city of Hastings has assisted the project by approving the closure of Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets and vacation of the alley in the 500 block between Kansas and Colorado avenues, as well as by removing overhead electrical lines that ran along that alley alignment, all to make the new addition possible. Sixth Street between St. Joseph and Kansas avenues also was converted into a one-way carrying traffic eastbound.
More work to come
Looking toward the next school year, Brouillette and Rowan said, St. Cecilia students likely will be spending most of their fall semester in the reopened south wing and in the middle school, which was built in the late 1980s and adjoins the north wing on its west end.
Meanwhile, the north wing of the high school will be closed for renovations. Students may be moving back and forth between the south wing and the middle school on the outside, possibly making heavy use of the exit door in the new stair tower — an exit that ordinarily will be used in emergencies only — and some new sidewalk to be poured.
The middle school will get some energy efficiency improvements at some point during the project, also, with timing yet to be determined.
Since construction began, some non-music classes already have been meeting in the Kealy Fine Arts Addition to the gymtorium building across Kansas Avenue to the east, as well as in the Guadalupe Center at 415 N. Kansas Ave., better known to many in Hastings as the former American Red Cross building.
As of now, the entire project still is scheduled for completion by the end of calendar year 2023, and the entire high school is expected to be back in use by early 2024.
In the meantime, HCS is anxious for donors and community members to get a closer work at the progress already made, and leaders are hoping they will like what they see and maybe even want to give (or give some more) to help finish the job.
Bishop James Conley, leader of the Diocese of Lincoln, was in Hastings in early February for a Catholic Schools Week celebration and got to tour the construction site.
Conley had kind words to say about what has been done so far, and he clearly saw how greatly improved the school facilities will be once the project is finished, Brouillette and Rowan said.
Community members may have an opportunity for tours as early as the weekend of B.L.U.E., a major annual fundraiser for the school system that is scheduled for March 25 this year, depending on how much more work is done on the south wing over the next month and how muddy the property is at that point, they said.
In general, things are going well in the Catholic schools, the priest said. Rowan noted the sixth-grade class for 2023-24 could have more than 40 students — a big number.
Brouillette, a Hastings native and 1988 St. Cecilia graduate who has been an administrator at HCS since 2010, said the facility improvements will help the school educate students more effectively while showing regard for students’ and staff members’ dignity, comfort and well-being.
“We certainly want to invite anybody who’s interested to come and see the Christian education we have to offer,” he said.
