The case of a 33-year-old Osceola man accused of attempting to kill a Hastings Police Department officer near the police department last month has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Anthony Mattison waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday in Adams County Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the district court.
Mattison faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.
Mattison’s bond is set at $2 million, and Benjamin Murray has been appointed to represent him.
Most details of the case haven’t been released as outside law enforcement agencies investigate the incident on Sept. 27 in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A judge sealed the arrest affidavit in the case.
Multiple HPD officers were involved, with two firing their weapons, but no injuries were reported, according to a news release from HPD.
Because HPD officers were involved in the incident, the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) has been asked to investigate. SCALES agencies include the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department has been designated as the lead investigating agency.
Mattison was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Mattison faces charges in Hall and Platte counties, indicating a string of alleged crimes before his confrontation with Hastings police.
In Platte County, Mattison faces a felony charge of theft by taking with a value of more than $5,000. According to the arrest affidavit, Hope Behrens loaned Mattison a car in Columbus on June 23 and he was to return it later that day. The car wasn't returned, leading to the theft charge.
On Aug. 26, a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison in a white SUV with Adams County plates at L.E. Ray Park after the park closed at 11 p.m. The officer took his information and believed he was under the influence of drugs. She went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, but he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed. He paused at the park entrance to let a female passenger, Paige Chase, exit the vehicle. Mattison then sped away westbound on U.S. Highway 34.
Chase told the officer she didn’t know why Mattison fled police. She told the officer Mattison lived in Clay Center the last she knew.
For that incident, Mattison was charged in Hall County for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension.
In a second Hall County case, Mattison faces a felony charge of theft by taking with a value of more than $5,000 and being a habitual criminal for an incident on Sept. 16. Mattison allegedly took a white 2000 Pontiac Firebird for a test drive from a used car dealership in Grand Island and didn’t return. The vehicle later was found damaged in Harvard.
Mattison’s name has been circulated on Facebook and on missing person fliers in connection to a missing 25-year-old Columbus woman whose body was found Wednesday east of Harvard.
Family members of the woman, Jasmine Garnett, have been circulating the fliers, stating she was last seen on Sept. 16 and may have been in Hastings or Grand Island with Mattison.
Missing person information on the Nebraska State Patrol website doesn’t include any mention of Mattison.
Cody Thomas, public information officer with the NSP, said authorities have not released any information connecting the two cases.
