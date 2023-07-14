The case against an 18-year-old Hastings resident accused of attempted murder has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Jayvone Lipscomb, whose last known address was 724 W. Seventh St., had a preliminary hearing Friday in Adams County Court.
Lipscomb faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony, discharge of a firearm near a building and two counts of terroristic threats.
Five officers with the Hastings Police Department testified about gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses in the case.
Police were called to the the 1900 block of West Third Street on June 14 in response to shots being fired about 11:43 p.m.
Sgt. Kyle Williamson testified that four spent shell casings were found near the intersection of West Lawn Avenue and Third Street.
Officer Michael McClaren testified that he interviewed Michael Keefer, who was outside when the incident occurred. Keefer told McClaren he saw a white Cadillac stop at the intersection, the headlights turned off and a moment later gunshots came from the passenger side of the vehicle.
Officer Amanda Scott testified she spoke with Logan Kennedy, who also witnessed the shooting.
“He said he believed the shots were intended to hit him,” Scott said.
The officer also interviewed Biancye Vondal, another bystander in the area at the time. Vondal told Scott that she thought the noise was fireworks at first.
“She felt something whiz by her right shoulder,” Scott testified.
Detective Josh Onken testified he found a bullet fragment wedged in one of the apartment buildings. He believes the trajectory of the bullet is consistent with Vondal’s statement that the projectile nearly struck her.
Onken also reviewed video surveillance footage from a home in the area. On the video, he could see a white Cadillac stop at the intersection, its headlights turn off and then two muzzle flashes from the passenger’s side of the vehicle toward the apartments.
Two more shots came from the passenger side of the vehicle as it fled the scene along the 300 block of West Lawn Avenue.
Witnesses recognized the white Cadillac as one frequently driven by Landon Moretti and officers located the vehicle at 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 247.
While watching the vehicle, Scott testified she was approached by Lyric Zade, a resident of the trailer home where the vehicle was found.
Zade told Scott that she had friends over for a birthday party on June 11 and Patrick Malesker, Ashanti Mohlman, Tyler Kennedy and Michael Keffer were there. Zade said Malesker gave $100 to Kennedy and Keffer to go get him something unspecified and they never returned. Zade said Moretti, Malesker and Mohlman were looking for Kennedy to get revenge.
Detective Sara Mann testified she interviewed Mohlman about the incident. Mohlman told her she, Malesker and Moretti were trying to get revenge, but there were too many people around when they first spotted Keffer in the 300 block of West Lawn Avenue.
Mann also interviewed Malesker, who admitted he wanted revenge for a drug deal gone bad, but was only looking to beat them up. He said Moretti gave him Lipscomb’s name.
“Patrick said that Landon was the driver and Jayvone was the passenger,” she said. “He said Jayvone was the shooter of four shots in the 300 block of West Lawn Avenue.”
Onken said video footage at the Maryland Living Center showed Lipscomb exiting a white Cadillac about three minutes after the shooting. Lipscomb appeared to be carrying something and entered his apartment alone.
Video also showed that no one else entered Lipscomb’s apartment between the time HPD officers arrested him and when police searched the area.
During the search, officers located a 40-caliber pistol and ammunition hidden in a ceiling panel. Onken said the ammunition matched the casings found at the shooting scene.
Given the evidence presented, deputy Adams County Attorney Cassie Baldwin asked that the case be sent to the district court.
Lipscomb’s attorney, Mark Porto, argued that there wasn’t any evidence linking his client to the shooting.
While he agreed a crime had happened, he noted that none of the witnesses saw the shooter or any indication that Lipscomb was at the scene.
Furthermore, he said the basis for the attack seems to be revenge for a drug deal gone bad that involved Malesker, Moretti and Mohlman.
Though Lipscomb’s ammunition matched the shell casings found, Porto said that’s not enough evidence to prove Lipscomb was the shooter.
“Landon is the only person who said Jayvone was involved,” he said.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound over the case following the hearing and left Lipscomb’s bond at $250,000.
Use of a firearm in a felony and discharge of a firearm near a building are each a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
Unlawful discharge of a firearm is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Attempted second-degree murder is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
