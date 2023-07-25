p09-28-22HPDshooting2.jpg
Buy Now

Police tape stretches across the street at the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue after an officer-involved shooting in the area Tuesday.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

A 33-year-old Osceola man accused of attempting to kill a Hastings Police Department officer near the police station last year has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Adams County Judge Terri Harder Tuesday ordered that Anthony Mattison isn’t competent to stand trial and committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center for restoration of competency.

0
0
0
0
0