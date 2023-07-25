A 33-year-old Osceola man accused of attempting to kill a Hastings Police Department officer near the police station last year has been found incompetent to stand trial.
Adams County Judge Terri Harder Tuesday ordered that Anthony Mattison isn’t competent to stand trial and committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center for restoration of competency.
Harder’s decision was based on separate evaluations completed for Mattison — one ordered by defense counsel and a second requested by prosecutors in the case. Both indicated the defendant didn’t have the capacity to stand trial.
Harder ordered Mattison to be re-evaluated in 60 days to see whether his mental health has improved to be able to stand trial.
Mattison will remain at the Department of Corrections, Reception and Treatment Center, until a bed is available at the regional center.
Mattison faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine. His attorney filed a not guilty plea to the charges on Nov. 15, 2022.
Most details of the case haven’t been released as outside law enforcement agencies investigate the incident on Sept. 27, 2022, in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue, just east of HPD headquarters. A judge sealed the arrest affidavit in the case.
Multiple HPD officers were involved, with two firing their weapons, but no injuries were reported, according to a news release from HPD.
Because HPD officers were involved in the incident, the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services has been asked to investigate. SCALES agencies include the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has been designated as the lead investigating agency.
Mattison was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Mattison also faces a vehicle theft charge in Platte County and charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension in Hall County.
He also is a person of interest in connection to a missing 25-year-old Columbus woman whose body was found east of Harvard in October 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.