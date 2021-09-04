Attendance was up at the Hastings Aquacourt Water Park this summer — but, like many employers, the pool struggled to have an adequate number of employees.
Ryan Martin, recreation superintendent for the city of Hastings, said about 23,000 people visited the Aquacourt this year, which was an increase of about 2,500 over both 2018 and 2019. The pool remained closed during 2020 due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“I think having a year off and COVID and all that, I think a lot of people decided ‘Hey, let’s get back to the water park and enjoy it,’ ” he said. “That’s what helped numbers out — cabin fever and the COVID effect.”
The Aquacourt rarely had weather-related closures this year.
“We appreciated the hot, dry days and how many days we were open with hardly any rainouts,” Martin said. “It was a little difficult on staff. It made for long days and hardly any breaks of rain days, but we got through it.”
He said staffing was about 75% of previous years.
“We were significantly down on staff, especially lifeguards,” he said. “We typically like to have between 50-60 lifeguards, and this year we had 38. That’s just straight up the number of people who got certified and then applied to be a lifeguard. I think we hired most of those who applied who were certified. We were really hurting for that, but that was the case for all pools in the state of Nebraska and in Kansas, too, from what I’ve heard. Everybody kind of struggled getting people to be available to lifeguard, for sure.”
Other staff positions were down too, but lifeguard was the main position affected.
“The fewer guards we had, the longer they had to work and be on stands and try to rotate,” Martin said. “With our low amount, several of our guards had to work longer shifts and couldn’t work half days like we have in the past. With having to work every day and not having any closing days, it gets to be long, hot days for them.”
With those numbers it was hard to fill some shifts.
“There were times we had to shut some things down just to make it safe to have enough guards to cover the area,” he said.
This was the first year for the new splash playground, which is much larger than the previous structure at the zero-depth entry. It has 23 features including a 5-foot tipping bucket that dumps every three to five minutes, three slides, cargo net climber, and a number of jets and bubblers.
“We were very impressed with the playground and how that went,” Martin said. “There was lots of people using it, for sure. We got lots of compliments on how it’s nice to have a new feature that big in size. That was nice to hear from people that they really enjoyed that. If anything, it gave us good curb appeal as people are driving by thinking, ‘Oh, man, that’s a bright, shiny, colorful playground. Let’s go check that out.’ I think that also helped our attendance by having a new feature like that. Maybe young kids that may not come to the water park to enjoy our bigger slides and lazy river, this helps foster younger kids and families, more of them to come, to enjoy that feature.”
One slide at the splash playground wasn’t in action because it didn’t meet specifications for younger children, which is the user group for whom the playground is intended.
“So there’s some work to figure out on that and make it meet the needs for younger kids,” Martin said. “We plan on fixing that issue here in the offseason, so we can open that up for next year.”
The green and yellow slides weren’t in operation at the beginning of the season.
“That was a stressful situation,” Martin said. “One of our pumps was not working right. One of the propellers was stuck on it.”
The parks department tried to fix the issue in-house to no avail, and then pulled it from the pump pit and sent it to a local company that also couldn’t resolve the issue.
Eventually, the parks department took it to a company in Lincoln that specializes in these types of pumps.
“They were able to fix it for us,” Martin said. “It took several weeks to get that done and then sent it back to us and got it in the pit and hooked it back up. That was something we didn’t foresee happening. The facility is starting to show its age since opening in 2004. We are definitely going to learn from that pump issue and be more proactive in the offseason and get our pumps looked at, so we don’t get, hopefully, knock on wood, that same issue happen next year.”
Martin said the slides were running again around the end of June.
Membership was strong this year.
“We’re hoping to keep the same momentum going into next year,” he said. “With the new feature we have this year, hopefully that will, for those that may not have come or maybe heard about our playground, hopefully that will keep the attendance coming for next year.”
Servicing pumps and recruiting lifeguards will be priorities during the off-season.
Martin has been going to local high schools to recruit students to get lifeguard certification in the fall.
“So hopefully in the spring we can hire more guards, more staff,” he said.
