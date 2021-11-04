Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Thursday released his office’s final report on a three-year investigation into substantiated and/or alleged sexual abuse by authority figures in the state’s three Catholic dioceses.
The 174-page Report on Clergy Sexual Abuse details allegations and findings in the cases of 57 individuals — including priests, deacons and teachers in Catholic schools — in the Archdiocese of Omaha and the Dioceses of Lincoln and Grand Island.
Collectively, the detailed incidents, substantiated and/or alleged, involve 258 victims ranging from children under age 10 to young adults. The victim list includes 236 males and 22 females.
Forty-three of the church representatives whose cases are detailed in the report were working in the Archdiocese of Omaha. Fourteen were associated with the Diocese of Lincoln, and one is a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island. One individual, a deceased priest, held assignments in both the Lincoln and Omaha jurisdictions in the late 1940s through early 1960s.
The report discloses that of the 258 victims of the detailed incidents, 158 were in the Omaha archdiocese, 97 in the Lincoln diocese and three in the Grand Island diocese. The incidents occurred as long ago as the 1930s and as recently as a few years back, with the large majority of victims related to incidents in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
In a statement accompanying release of the report, Peterson notes that while some of the reported incidents could not be substantiated and a few have led to criminal charges and convictions, many couldn’t be pursued criminally because of the passage of time.
“The reality that we are unable to prosecute the offenders because of the perpetrator’s death, or as a result of the barrier created by the statute of limitations is beyond frustrating,” Peterson wrote.
The Archdiocese of Omaha encompasses northeastern Nebraska. The Diocese of Lincoln covers all of Nebraska south of the Platte River. The Diocese of Grand Island includes central and western Nebraska north of the Platte.
According to Peterson, the investigation, which was initiated in August 2018, included a complete examination of the files of more than 200 clergy members and diocesan employees, as well as supplemental material obtained through subpoenas issued in February 2019 to 426 individual Catholic churches and schools across the state.
The subpoenas produced a broader set of records related to schools and school staff members, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Investigators for the Attorney General’s Office also followed up on more than 120 calls to a hotline and tip line; reviewed reports from newspapers and other news media outlets concerning sexual abuse cases involving clergy or diocesan employees; reviewed 12 hours of recorded interviews with those reporting sexual abuse; and examined nearly 30,000 pages of “relevant material.”
“The ability of law enforcement and the justice system to protect children from sexual and physical abuse is one of the most essential duties we have as the state,” Peterson wrote in his statement. “To that end, we have attempted to take painstaking efforts to make sure that this investigation has been as thorough as possible.”
Peterson said that because of the nature of the incidents in question and the shame associated with sexual abuse, “we will never be able to fully address the scope of violations and redress the significant harm caused to so many innocent young victims.”
Peterson went on to fault church leaders for failing through the years to put the protection of children ahead of the reputation of the church in dealing with reports of abuse, and for doing a poor job recording, reporting and following up on allegations when they were made.
“The depth of physical and psychological harm caused by the perpetrators, and the decades of failure by the church to safeguard so many child victims, is unfathomable,” he wrote. “We can only hope that the victims have been able to find some sense of healing from a source higher than our justice system.”
As the Roman Catholic Church is organized in the United States, the Omaha archdiocese and the Lincoln and Grand Island dioceses together form the Ecclesiastical Province of Omaha, with the archbishop of Omaha at its helm as “metropolitan.” But while the province’s three jurisdictions work together in many ways, each diocese is separate from the others, and the bishop, or “ordinary,” makes the decisions for his own territory.
On Tuesday, the three ordinaries — Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha, Bishop James Conley of Lincoln and Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of Grand Island — issued a joint statement in response to the attorney general’s report.
“We acknowledge with sadness that so many innocent minors and young adults were harmed by Catholic clergy and other representatives of the Church,” the bishops wrote. “It is clear that the hurt is still felt, even if the abuse was perpetrated many years ago. We apologize to the victims and their families for the pain, betrayal and suffering that never should have been experienced in the Church.”
The bishops noted that they have made changes in policies and procedures in recent years to help protect children and young adults, help victims, and cooperate more fully with civil authorities with regard to reported abuse. The bishops all have made separate disclosures of offending clergy from their dioceses.
In Peterson’s report, he noted that his office had reviewed 13 files from the Grand Island diocese, and that several contained serious allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct, but that of those only one could be corroborated to the point where it could be considered to be substantiated. He called on that diocese to be more diligent in following up on allegations and placing relevant information in files.
All of Nebraska in Tribland lies within the Diocese of Lincoln. Of the 14 priests or former priests whose cases are detailed in Peterson’s report, several served in Tribland communities in past years.
Those 14 men are James Benton, John Copenhaver, Clarence Crowley, Richard Deonise, Thomas Dunavan, Robert Hrdlicka, Leonard Kalin, Paul Margand, Jerome Murray, Alfred Pettinger, Aloysius Piorkowski, Sean Redmond, Robert Smith and Charles Townsend.
Of those, Copenhaver, Crowley, Kalin, Murray, Piorkowski and Smith are deceased. Benton and Townsend are retired and have had their ministries restricted. Dunavan is serving in a restricted, non-public ministry.
None of the men on the list are serving in public ministry in the Diocese of Lincoln any longer. But, in fairness, it’s important to note that not all have admitted to all or any of the allegations against them, and that some were deceased before some or any of the allegations against them were reported to church and/or law enforcement officials.
Two of the men were charged with crimes in connection with Nebraska incidents. Margand pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and served about three years in prison. Townsend pleaded no contest to a charge of providing alcohol to a minor and was found guilty.
A third man, Hrdlicka, who became a U.S. Navy chaplain in 1986, was court-martialed in 1993 on seven counts of child molestation stemming from incidents on military bases. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in military prison.
Abuse cases from the Lincoln diocese detailed in Peterson’s report involve one victim in the 1930s, two in the 1950s, three in the 1960s, 18 in the 1970s, 13 in the 1980s, 53 in the 1990s, three in the 2000s and one in the 2010s.
The case from the 1930s is from Hastings and involves Crowley, who as a young priest allegedly abused a boy between 1938 and 1941 while the boy was 11-14 years old.
Most of the cases from the 1990s relate to young adults in their 20s and alleged and/or admitted sexual abuse and misconduct by Kalin, longtime chaplain at the Newman Center for college and university students in Lincoln and diocesan vocations director.
Peterson’s report doesn’t deal with all the cases of priests who have been placed on administrative leave in recent years. Some of those cases reportedly involve personal problems or alleged or admitted misconduct with adults.
In concluding his statement issued Tuesday, Peterson calls on the church and its members to make “the strongest commitment possible” to shield children from abuse in the future.
“Absolutely no institution is entitled to place the preservation of its reputation before the protection of our most vulnerable,” he wrote. “True vigilance demands a collective commitment to never allow this tragic history of unspeakable harm to repeat itself.
“The duty to protect the children in on our watch. May we not fail.”
To read Peterson’s complete report and the accompanying documents, visit https://ago.nebraska.gov/ and pull down under “news” at the top of the webpage.
