RED CLOUD — An Omaha native with deep family ties to Webster County and fond memories of boyhood visits to Red Cloud is making it possible for others to visit the area more conveniently in the future.
William Norris “Bill” Buffett, a scholar and author whose varied career has included work in education and mental health services, gifted $2.6 million to the Willa Cather Foundation in 2021 through his Inavale Foundation.
A large portion of Buffett’s gift is earmarked to support the redevelopment of the old Potter Block building in downtown Red Cloud into the Hotel Garber, a 26-room boutique hotel supporting tourism and scholarship in the community.
The hotel project is one of four goals of the Cather foundation’s Campaign for the Future, which has provided funding for capital improvements at numerous Cather historic sites; new exhibits and interpretation; and an endowment fund to support educational outreach and preservation.
Buffett, born in 1933, grew up in Omaha but spent 12 summers as a boy on his grandmother’s farm near Inavale. He told Cather foundation officials some of his fondest memories of boyhood are of trips “to town” — meaning Red Cloud — on Saturday nights.
“A night out in the 1940s consisted of a meal at Sid’s Café, a movie at the local theater, a 10-cent bag of popcorn, and a butterscotch sundae at the Hawley Drug Store,” the Cather foundation said in a news release announcing Buffett’s gift and recounting the memories he has shared.
According to the website nebraskaauthors.org, Buffett is a first cousin of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. He graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1951 and received his bachelor’s degree from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, in 1955. He then went on to graduate studies at Yale University, received his doctorate from Harvard University, and also studied at Boston University.
He taught at a high school near Chicago for 11 years. He also has worked as a taxi driver in Boston, as a social worker, and as director of the Fenwood Inn serving homeless outpatients at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center in Boston. He has written five books.
While his life and career have taken him far from Nebraska, Buffett never forgot his roots in the Republican River Valley.
“Joined by both friends and family, Buffett has enjoyed several visits to Red Cloud in recent years,” the Cather foundation said. “He’s become an excellent ambassador for the National Willa Cather Center and the Red Cloud community. He expressed great happiness in making this monumental gift, noting that Red Cloud has a special place in his heart and memory.
“When acknowledged for his generosity, Buffett said simply, ‘Red Cloud gave more to me than I could possibly give to it.’ ”
The gift memorializes Buffett’s forebears in the area, including Daniel Gibbon Norris, who arrived in Webster County in 1871 and homesteaded on land near the river.
According to the Cather foundation, the lounge in the Hotel Garber will be named for Daniel Norris and individual guest rooms will be named in memory of Buffett’s grandmother, parents and brother.
In 2013, Buffett saw published his book “Grubbed Stumps, Fixed Fence, Pa to Town: The Story of Our Nebraska Farm, 1871-2010.” The volume is sprinkled with quotes from Willa Cather, who grew up in Red Cloud and went on to fame and fortune as an author, yet returned time and again to her family and friends in her old Webster County stomping grounds.
The Cather news release describes the “Grubbed Stumps” book as “a beautifully illustrated account of Buffett’s family’s connection to the Norris homestead over three generations.” It’s also an assortment of personal recollections, newspaper articles, and firsthand accounts of rural life.
The book is available for purchase in the National Willa Cather Bookstore, and all sales benefit the Cather foundation’s mission.
Buffett’s other four books include “Dear Catherine” (2006), “Foods You Will Enjoy: The Story of Buffett’s Store” (2008), “Recollections and Recipes” (2009), and “An Old Man’s ABCs” (2014).
The Hotel Garber project, set to break ground this year pending the completion of fundraising, will restore the Potter Block building, which was constructed in 1901 but has been vacant and deteriorating for more than two decades.
The hotel’s name will honor Silas Garber, a founder of Red Cloud and the state’s third governor, who was the prototype for the character of Captain Forrester in Cather’s novel “A Lost Lady.”
According to projections, the Hotel Garber’s first 10 years of operation will add up to 10 new jobs and generate $6.7 million in revenue and $800,000 in sales and lodging tax proceeds.
Ashley Olson, National Willa Cather Center executive director, said Buffett’s gift is a huge help to the Cather foundation and Red Cloud in general. She noted that the flexible way the gift is structured “will also allow the foundation to take advantage of other strategic opportunities to promote Cather’s legacy.”
“Being entrusted with a gift like this is an honor and a dream come true,” Olson said. “We are immensely grateful to Bill and his family for their astonishing generosity.”
