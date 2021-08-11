JUNIATA — A Nebraska state trooper was wounded and an armed man was killed here during a standoff early Wednesday morning prompting an emergency shelter in place order to be issued for nearby residents.
Authorities on Wednesday afternoon identified the dead man as Brooks Hacker, 35, a resident of the house where the standoff occurred, who had recently moved to Juniata. The trooper, a SWAT team member stationed in the Lincoln area who has not been identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
The civil danger warning for residents in the Juniata area extending two miles east of town was issued by the National Weather Service at 11:52 p.m. at the request of Adams County Emergency Management. It was lifted about at 3:29 a.m.
The Nebraska State Patrol described what happened in a news release.
At about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a male subject discharging a firearm outside a residence in the 500 block of North Brass in Juniata.
The call came from a female subject in the immediate area, who was unable to leave due to the situation.
Troopers and Adams County deputies responded to the scene and Adams County Emergency Management issued the shelter in place order for nearby residents.
Law enforcement officials quickly established a perimeter around the residence at 501 N. Brass Ave.
About 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, the female caller was able to escape the area and safely reach law enforcement.
After that point, troopers observed many additional gunshots coming from the residence.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by gunfire coming from Hacker. The state patrol's SWAT Team was activated.
Negotiators made contact with Hacker and continued attempts to negotiate throughout the standoff.
At about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Hacker continued to fire at law enforcement personnel and struck a trooper in the arm with a single gunshot.
Paramedics were already on scene and were able to quickly provide aid to the trooper, who was then transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. The trooper was treated and released.
Hacker continued firing at law enforcement personnel. At about 2:35 a.m., law enforcement officials deployed tear gas into the residence.
Hacker exited the residence holding a firearm. A member of the SWAT team then discharged his weapon, striking him. Hacker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team as well as members of the Hastings Police Department and South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) were also involved in the incident.
