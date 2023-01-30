HEBRON — Thayer Central Community Schools here remained closed Monday as authorities continue to investigate a threat against the school that was received Friday afternoon.
In a statement early Monday morning, the school announced classes were canceled for the day and that no staff members were to report.
Monday’s statement said the decision to keep the school closed for the day was made out of an “abundance of caution.”
In a longer joint statement issued on its website Saturday, the school and Thayer County Law Enforcement announced school administrators had been notified of the threat and contacted local law enforcement for assistance in investigating the matter.
In turn, Thayer County Law Enforcement contacted the Nebraska State Patrol for support in addressing the situation. NSP was to be on campus Monday to complete an investigation.
“In addition to the Nebraska State Patrol being on campus, Thayer County Law Enforcement will also have an increased presence in and around the school until this issue is resolved,” the school and law enforcement said Saturday.
Scheduled basketball games versus Centennial were played at Thayer Central Friday evening, but it's unclear from Saturday's statement exactly when officials learned of the reported threat or what the threat involved.
The school administration and staff are committed to providing a safe learning environment for the students and will pass along to the public additional information as it becomes available, Saturday’s statement said. In the meantime, however, school officials and local law enforcement will not answer any questions about the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.