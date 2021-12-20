Authorities have released the identity of one of the victims from a Dec. 12 crash that left two dead at 12th Street and Blaine Avenue.
The identity of Victoria Fleming, 16, of Superior was confirmed through medical records Monday, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle carrying the two victims of the fatal crash was fully engulfed in fire in the aftermath of the wreck, making identification difficult.
Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck said authorities are waiting for confirmation through medical records before the second victim can be positively identified.
The second victim was identified by family as 18-year-old Tristen Owens of Hastings in an obituary in the Hastings Tribune. Funeral services for Owens were Monday at the Harvard United Church of Christ.
Fleming and Owens were passengers in an eastbound vehicle on 12th Street about 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a vehicle reportedly traveling northbound on Blaine Avenue.
There are stop signs for north and south traffic on Blaine at the intersection.
The eastbound vehicle was fully involved in flames when first responders arrived, and two occupants inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss confirmed in an email statement that Anthony Pingel of Hastings was arrested in connection with the fatality crash.
Pingel bonded out of jail before being taken before a judge for an initial appearance. As part of his bond, Pingel is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 6, 2022.
“We are still working with investigators to determine what charges will be filed,” she wrote. “We are hoping to get the complaint filed next week.”
