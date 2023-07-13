GENEVA — Authorities are searching for a suspect and vehicle believed to have been involved in a bank robbery here on July 11.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man walked into Heartland Bank in Geneva Tuesday afternoon and presented a note to the teller asking for money and said “this is for real, give me your money.” The man then fled the bank with a “significant amount” of cash.
The man drove away in a dark-colored Chevy Traverse, last seen at Eighth and G streets in Geneva heading west.
The suspect was described as a white man with a stocky build, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a partial round chin and sporting a beard and mustache. He was wearing a black shirt, glasses, and a tan/orange baseball cap.
The FBI and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the FBI office in Lincoln, the Fillmore County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, or local law enforcement agency. Nebraska Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-422-1494.
