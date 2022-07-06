AYR — An application to rezone property in southeast Ayr from residential to industrial was approved Tuesday but also garnered some concern.
Applicant Ken Lukasiewicz, who also serves on the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission, requested the village rezone two parcels south of McNair Avenue and between Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 281. Lukasiewicz also asked to amend Ayr’s comprehensive plan for future land use.
The future land use plan and zoning map for the village of Ayr, as adopted in 1998, shows that the two properties both are zoned residential.
Lukasiewicz, who owns KenWorks Inc., a contractor business, uses the property to store equipment and construction materials.
Members of the Ayr Village Board voted 5-0 on Tuesday night to amend the village comprehensive plan and 4-1 to approve the rezone. Board member Randy Kort dissented.
There was a lot of discussion about the requests. Board members expressed concern about potential future uses for the property once zoned industrial.
They were concerned about upholding performance standards and how to enforce those.
Neighboring property owners stated a variety of opinions.
The village board meeting followed the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in Hastings. Members of the county planning commission voted 6-0-2 Tuesday night both for the rezone and to amend the comprehensive plan.
Lukasiewicz and fellow Commissioner Bob Hansen abstained. Hansen’s family previously owned the land in question.
Commissioner Karen Struss was absent.
Kort expressed concern during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting about the appearance and the use of that particular location.
“Our concern with this particular property is that it is one of the main thoroughfares into our village,” he said. “You can also see it quite visibly from the highway as you go past our village.”
According to performance standards, the property would have to be fenced.
Kort said U.S. Highway 281 rises about 35 feet above the road, so the view from the highway never will be blocked.
Although the property is zoned residential, it has a history of flooding following heavy rains. It was an alfalfa field for a long time.
Lukasiewicz addressed Kort’s concerns.
“I understand your concern, but I’ve never gotten a personal call from you or anybody from the village board about any of your concerns,” he said. “Communication is everything sometimes.”
The village of Ayr has seen a lot of improvements in recent years. Lukasiewicz said some of those should be attributed to him and his family.
“My overall goal is to improve the property from what it is, but it all takes time,” he said.
Commissioner Belva Junker made a motion to approve Lukasiewicz’s requests because she said industrial zoning makes more sense for the property than residential.
Commissioner Mike Allen seconded.
“If there’s no realistic expectation of this being a residential property, then to zone it residential seems incorrect,” he said.
“My second and my vote comes with the expectation that everything with regards to that use will be done in the best interest of the city,” Allen said later.
Lukasiewicz said he intends to do just that.
He said he intends to eventually construct a building there.
Also during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, commission members voted 8-0 to recommend approval for a conditional use permit to allow a 40-foot outdoor storage container near the Juniata fire hall.
Scott Barwick, president of the Juniata rural fire board, said the container is intended to be a secure place to store equipment away from pests.
