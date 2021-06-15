B-29 Superfortress to be centerpiece of Nebraska State Fly-In

It’s almost like Disney magic when members of the greatest generation encounter one of the last B-29s to still be flying.
So it’s only fitting that airplane is adorned with the likeness of a Disney cartoon character.
That was how Josh Wells, executive director and general manager of B-29 Doc, described the response of those who lived through and fought during World War II upon seeing Doc.
“That’s why we restored the airplane — to honor the Greatest Generation, tell their stories, make sure their stories aren’t forgotten and share that piece of history,” he said. “It’s very humbling when we do encounter World War II heroes when we’re on the road. Many of them are up there in age. Some move slow. Some are in wheelchairs. When they see this B-29, it’s almost like Disney magic. They stand up out of their chair or they stand at attention. They touch this airplane and immediately they are transported back to their days when they were 18, 19, 20 years old serving in the war. It’s very emotional to watch their smiles and their tears. It’s humbling that we’re able to help honor the greatest generation and continue their legacy.”
Doc is the centerpiece of the Nebraska State Fly-In June 19 and 20 at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Doc’s presence in Hastings has its roots in a visit two years ago by the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airplane. That visit was coordinated through the Experimental Aircraft Association.
“When they brought the Tri-Motor it was ridiculously successful,” said Aaron Schardt, a chair of the Fly-In organizing committee.
The number of passengers on Ford Tri-Motor flights during the Hastings visit was on par with major metropolitan areas.
The EAA’s two, main touring aircraft are the Ford Tri-Motor and B-17.
“They said ‘Hey, you guys did such a fantastic job with this, anytime you want us to come back we’ll bring the 17,’ ” Schardt said.
A visit by the B-17 was scheduled for the 2021 state fly-in.
Then COVID-19 happened and disrupted schedules. The B-17 wasn’t going to be in the Midwest at the time.
“Now I don’t have a headliner,” Schardt said. “We can still have the event, but there’s nothing to hang our hat on. About a week later the guy who was running the 17 program called me and said ‘We can’t do the 17, sorry, but there’s no way we can get it to the Midwest. But I’ve got another idea for you. How about a B-29?’ He said, ‘I know some guys and I made some phone calls for you.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I never imagined — the 29 is almost twice the size of the 17.”
Doc had been booked for a show in Oklahoma the same weekend as the Nebraska fly-in. The Oklahoma show was canceled due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Doc is one of two B-29s left flying in the world.
With its 141-foot wingspan, the B-29 Superfortress was the largest American plane used in World War II.
A B-29 dropped atomic bombs on Japan.
“It’s an 80,000- to 90,000-pound World War II relic,” Wells said. “It is a piece of history that is living and breathing because of the hundreds of thousands of hours of work from volunteers. We have a 100% volunteer maintenance team. It requires an awful lot of work. These folks are dedicated to making sure this aircraft is able to fly and live on and tell the story of the Greatest Generation.”
The B-29 was the first all-electric airplane of its kind. The only thing that is hydraulic is the brakes, and those are controlled by an electric motor.
It was also the first high-altitude pressurized bomber.
“The service range was impressive,” Wells said. “It could fly 10- to 12-hour missions and beyond to go deliver the attack to the mainland of Japan. It really was the turning point in the war for the Americans and the Allies in the Pacific.”
Doc served 10 years in the Army Air Corps in upstate New York as part of the radar calibration squadron.
It was the Snow White Squadron. There were nine airplanes — Snow White, seven dwarves and the Wicked Witch.
Doc was retired in the mid-1950s and given to the U.S. Navy and shipped to China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station in California where it was a missile target for the Navy.
In the 1980s, Tony Mazzolini, who was a regional manager at Continental Airlines until retiring in 2008, convinced the military to stop shooting at it and give it to him. He restored a B-25 to static condition to trade for the B-29.
It took another 10 years to get it from the Navy.
Restoration originally was planned to take place California, but Doc was too badly corroded.
The plane was taken apart and was shipped to Wichita, Kansas, on seven flatbed trailers in 2000. It took 16 years and more than 450,000 volunteer hours to fully restore the airplane.
“That’s how badly decomposed the aircraft was,” Wells said.
Four flights originally were scheduled for Doc’s stop in Hastings.
Even though the price tag for one of the nine seats can cost more than $1,000 depending on where in the plane the seat is located, demand is high.
All four flights have since sold out and Wells is working to arrange more.
“I’ve got people who are begging to get on the thing still, which is amazing because it is not a cheap ticket,” Schardt said.
Wells said that the tickets are so expensive because it is expensive to operate Doc. He said Doc consumes 450 gallons of low-lead fuel per hour, which can cost $4,000 in fuel and oil per flight hour.
“That’s not even taking into consideration the maintenance costs and the things that go into keeping this airplane airworthy and maintained,” he said. “The ride flights and the experience we give folks, it really is one of our primary revenue-generating sources that allows us to continue to go to air shows. It allows us to continue to operate and maintain this airplane. Repairs on a B-29 airplane are not cheap. Maintenance costs are going up again. So that’s one way we’re able to be sustainable for generations to come, is through our ride flights.”
The flight is a 90-minute experience, including 30 minutes on the ground going through engine starts, 30 minutes in the air, and 30 minutes back on the ground.
“It’s really an experience,” Wells said. “You feel like you’re a member of the flight crew. We put headsets on you. You listen to the checklist, and you really get to immerse yourself in the experience.”
There are opportunities to view Doc up close that don’t involve a flight.
“Even if you are not taking a flight with Doc, we still want you to come out, get up close, see the airplane, crawl through the airplane,” Wells said. “That’s why we restored the aircraft — was for people to see it, touch it and get up close and personal with the aircraft and that technology.”
The cost is $10 per person or $20 per family for ground tours.
“It’s well worth the time to come out and listen to our volunteers and learn about the aircraft and its historic nature,” he said.
Schardt said Doc especially is impressive given the historical context.
“This is back in the day when everything was done with slide rules, which is just amazing. You had a radio operator, you had a pilot, copilot, bombardier, you had gunners and all that stuff in there,” he said. “You’ll be able to see all that stuff in there because Doc is largely intact.”
He said Doc has been a draw for other historic aircraft to appear at the state fly-in, including possibly a P-51, Grumman C-1A and PT-13.
Doc’s presence also has set the milieu for an entire fly-in with a World War II theme. The band Dizzy with a Dame will be performing a hangar dance on Saturday night of the fly-in weekend.
“Once you have that B-29 in place, it kind of set the tone for the rest of the show in a sense,” Schardt said. “The excitement generated by that allowed us to get some other things to come in.”
He was on the phone recently with a pilot who wants to bring a Cirrus jet to the fly-in.
“One of his questions is can he get an aerial photo of him and the 29,” he said. “I don’t know if I can swing that, but let me see. It’s that sort of a thing that success begets success and people get excited about that. It’s pretty cool.”