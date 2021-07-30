Adams Central Public Schools is looking to raise the bar in educating students with the addition of the High Reliability Schools program.
The HRS program, created by Marzano Resources of Bloomington, Indiana, recognizes districts that take proactive steps to ensure student success.
Adams Central recently became the second district in the state to achieve Level 1 certification in the program, indicating the creation of a safe, supportive and collaborative culture. The certification is valid for five years.
“Level 1 certification shows that Adams Central is preparing our students with the content and skills they need for success in college, careers and beyond,” Superintendent Shawn Scott said. “This achievement recognizes the great work our staff does for kids every school day, as well as the high expectations Adams Central Public Schools has for both its staff and students.”
High School Principal Scott Harrington said it was no easy task to achieve the certification. The school had to prove eight different indicators of a systematic approach to education. The school started the process a couple years ago, prior to Harrington joining the district.
“It’s a pretty big process, and I’m pleased teachers and staff worked so hard on it,” he said.
He said it wasn’t difficult to bring teachers on board to make the necessary changes for the certification.
“We already have high expectations of our kids, and this will match that to our instructional model,” Harrington said. “They understand and want to do what’s best for kids.”
Not only did teachers and staff complete the necessary steps for becoming certified, but it was done under the unique stresses created by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“It required a lot of them,” he said. “It’s a testament to the staff here, both at the high school and elementary school levels, to have earned this certification while dealing with COVID.”
Level 1 is the foundation for a five-level hierarchy based on 50 years of educational research. Schools must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the hierarchy. Educators learn to assess, monitor and confirm the effectiveness of their school.
Using the HRS framework and indicators, schools can drive sustained, positive and significant impacts on student achievement by synthesizing multiple complex initiatives into one harmonious system.
While a lot of the work to reach the milestone was completed before his time with the district, Harrington said his prior experience with the Marzano instructional model will help as Adams Central works toward levels 2 and 3.
To facilitate the process of continuing to progress through the system, Adams Central Junior-Senior High will have late starts on Wednesdays starting in the fall to allow time for teachers to collaborate on finding more effective ways to educate students.
“They’re working together to do what’s best for the kids to provide an engaging and challenging education,” Harrington said.
The 2021-22 school year begins Aug. 11 at Adams Central.
