Over the course of her life, Chelsey Mangers has known St. Michael’s Elementary School as a student, a parent, a local Catholic parishioner, a community member, and as a classroom teacher in the Hastings Public Schools.
Now, Mangers is excited to share her skills, her experience and her faith with her alma mater as the new principal of St. Michael’s, which serves children in preschool through fifth grade as part of Hastings Catholic Schools.
Mangers, who spent the previous 14 academic years teaching third grade at HPS’ Longfellow Elementary School, is settling into her new role and surroundings this summer before school starts Aug. 17.
She succeeds Carrie Rasmussen, who is relocating after eight years as St. Michael’s principal.
Young Chelsey Opbroek grew up in Hastings, attending St. Michael’s School when it was located in the building at B Street and Burlington Avenue that previously had housed HPS’ Lincoln Elementary and now is known as Hastings police headquarters.
(The current elementary school building, which opened in 1997, stands at 721 Creighton Ave., adjacent to St. Michael’s parish church.)
She then went on to St. Cecilia, where she graduated from high school in 2002.
Both St. Michael’s Elementary and St. Cecilia Middle School and High School are part of Hastings Catholic Schools, a central school system serving Catholic and non-Catholic students in preschool through 12th grade from throughout the city and the surrounding area.
She went on to marry fellow alumnus Matt Mangers. They have three children: daughter Paisley, 13, an eighth-grader at St. Cecilia; son Gabe, 10, a fifth-grader at St. Michael’s; and son Bennett, 6, a first-grader at St. Michael’s.
Mangers traces her interest in the education field to her own days as a student at St. Michael’s — and that is part of the reason it’s so meaningful for her to join the staff there now.
“I feel like my calling to be a teacher happened at St. Michael’s, just with the teachers I had,” she said. “I’m back in the place where I started wanting to become a teacher.”
Looking back, she said, the influence of Mrs. Truitt, her fifth-grade teacher, looms large in the career choices she has made and in her philosophy about working with children.
With Mrs. Truitt, Mangers said, building rapport and trust with students came first, and teaching and learning followed naturally.
“I just remember the relationships she formed with us were so compelling to me,” Mangers said. “I felt like that was on her agenda first. The educating of us was second, but they went hand in hand because those relationships were there.”
Mangers earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education K-6 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and later received her master’s degree in reading from Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward.
She currently is finishing work on her administration degree at UNK.
Up to now, she explained, her professional career has centered on Longfellow School.
After student teaching at Longfellow one fall and graduating from UNK that December, she took a temporary position as a paraeducator at the school for the second semester, assisting the fourth-grade teachers in a year when class sizes were unduly large. That spring, she hired on to begin work in August teaching third grade. She continued in that role until last May.
Over the years, Mangers said, she has come to believe that engaging students and leading them to do their best work depends on helping them recognize their own importance and purpose as members of the learning community.
The same goes for teachers and staff, she said: All need to be encouraged, empowered and assisted in developing the confidence to become leaders in the school as a whole.
“That’s my goal — having all our staff members be leaders in their expertise areas,” she said. “Whatever they can offer to whatever task it is, it’s purposeful and it’s needed.”
The Hastings Catholic Schools are supported by families who pay tuition; by local Catholic parishes; by donors from the wider community; and by Catholics from throughout southern Nebraska who help fund parochial education as members of the Diocese of Lincoln.
Mangers said she sees the strengths of HCS and St. Michael’s as including their high expectations for all students and the strong sense of trust and community that binds schoolmates and their families.
The school system helps students to prepare not only for bright futures in this life, but also for eternal happiness in the life to come, she said.
“I think everybody here is just doing their job of making sure we’re leading kids to heaven and giving them the tools to be successful when they aren’t in our hands anymore,” Mangers said.
Coming in the door, she said, she wants to focus on community outreach and raising public awareness of all the good things happening at St. Michael’s and in HCS generally — not just in sports, but in academics and other areas, as well.
She also wants to emphasize professional development for the faculty, ensuring that teachers keep up with changing times in education while still holding fast to the timeless values that underpin their work.
Personally, she said, she is looking forward to watching children develop intellectually and socially, just as she has for all these years at Longfellow, while also witnessing their growth as followers of Jesus Christ.
“Seeing the kids grow in their faith is something that’s special here,” she said.
While she loves Longfellow and HPS, Mangers said, she always had hoped to work at St. Michael’s at some point in her career. The timetable accelerated this past year when she learned of the impending vacancy in the principal’s office.
“Somehow, the idea of coming to be principal here would not leave my mind,” she said.
After praying about it, talking seriously with her husband and visiting with the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, HCS chief administrative officer, Mangers decided to apply for the job and see what would happen.
Now that she’s on board, she said, she and the Rev. Cyrus Rowan, principal at St. Cecilia, plan to work together to strengthen the sense that Hastings Catholic Schools is one community, aligning special events on the two campuses and pursuing a common dedication to the “core values” of faith, family, commitment and courage.
“As a staff, we’re going to live by the core values, and we’re going to be teaching the kids how to live by those core values,” she said.
