Over at St. Cecilia High School, the east side of the building, where a closed stretch of Kansas Avenue has been torn out to make way for the new addition, was a bit of a muddy mess after the recent rains.
Tuesday morning of this week was quiet in the construction zone. But from the parking lot south of Chapman Gymnasium, I was able to look through the chain-link gate and right into what in a few months will be the new secure main entrance to the high school. I could see the stairway leading up to the second floor and even imagine a visitor standing at the window into the new school office, which is right inside the front door.
I’ve been keeping an eye on this particular construction project for the Tribune ever since the groundbreaking in spring 2022. I even had an opportunity to tour the construction zone last winter and got to gaze out the huge, beautiful new windows that already had been installed in the school’s south wing at that point.
Still, something about looking into that new doorway this week gave me a different feel for the project, which is making the high school (the north and south wings were built in 1957 and 1961, respectively) larger, more energy-efficient, more comfortable, easier to navigate, more handicapped-accessible, and more conducive to student learning:
The kicker, I think, is that now, after all these months of project and fundraising updates, I actually can picture myself standing at that office window, perhaps waiting to be admitted for a newspaper interview with teachers and/or students.
I’m no engineer or architect — but even for me, the pieces of the puzzle are fitting together, and I can see the possibilities of the project becoming a reality before my very eyes.
All this seems germane to this year’s Tribune Back to School section because it’s emblematic of what school and education are supposed to be all about:
Seeing potential blossom into reality, day by day.
Any student’s school career consists of learning lessons, building human relationships, developing skills, and growing in insight and wisdom. Sometimes you realize in the moment what you’re learning and how you are becoming a better version of yourself. Often, however, that realization only comes later.
Whenever the puzzle pieces finally do come together, the picture becomes clear and a student has his or her “aha” moment in any field of study, discipline, endeavor or facet of life, all who witness that know the educational process is succeeding — and just how much it is worth to that student, his or her community, society and the world.
Hastings Public Schools, Adams Central, Hastings Catholic, Zion Classical Academy, Silver Lake, Kenesaw, Christ Lutheran — these Adams County school systems are among more than two dozen across Tribland now gearing up for another academic year that for most will begin in less than a month. Hastings College and Central Community College won’t be far behind in opening their doors for the fall semester.
Marching band camp is nearly upon us, and fall sports practices are right around the corner. Then come teacher in-service days, and — for most, right around mid-August — the first day of classes.
It’s hard to get too excited about the return of school days in the middle of July, with baseball seasons still wrapping up, county fairs under way, and many families still hoping to slip off for a few days of vacation. Meanwhile, there are irrigation sets to change, tassels to pull, lawns to mow, and much more work to be done before the school bell rings.
Still, as the days get shorter little by little, we can begin to think about what life will be like when teachers and students are back in the classroom. And these thoughts are not to be dreaded. After all, it’s education that opens the way to the future.
In just a month or a little more, a high school student in a chemistry lab somewhere in Tribland may be acquiring knowledge she will need to go on and win a Nobel Prize someday.
A young elementary student sounding out words in the school library may be putting himself on track for a future career as an author, poet or journalist.
A college student in a lecture hall may be developing a passion for research in some subject area that will change the trajectory of his or her personal and professional life.
Students all over this area will be hard at work in the classroom, in the gym and on the practice field, building themselves up intellectually, physically, emotionally, morally and spiritually for all the adventures and responsibilities of their lives to come. They will be strengthening old friendships, developing new ones and developing the skills to make their mark on this world in all the years to come.
Someday, these young people will look back on their school days in Tribland, point to a certain year or semester or even moment in time, and say, “That’s when I learned something important about myself,” “That’s when the light bulb came on,” “That’s when I knew what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.
“That’s when the door opened.”
Just like on a construction site, every moment of every day isn’t exciting or inspiring. Some days are tedious, some days bring setbacks, and some experiences can be downright discouraging.
As with a building project, beauty takes time to emerge. But if the fundamentals are sound — whether those fundamentals be concrete, steel and brick or reading, writing and arithmetic — the rewards will follow.
As this new school year approaches, we at the Hastings Tribune send our best wishes to every student, every teacher, and every family member who will soon continue the journey of personal growth.
In public school, private school, homeschool or higher education, may 2023-24 be a time of great discovery and satisfying achievement for all our students, each according to his or her own unique abilities, talents and interests.
May our families and communities support both students and teachers, encourage them, and help them in every way possible to achieve their goals — and may the students of today develop the attitude of gratitude that will help them to become the encouragers, supporters and assisters of another new generation to follow.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
