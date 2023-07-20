Over at St. Cecilia High School, the east side of the building, where a closed stretch of Kansas Avenue has been torn out to make way for the new addition, was a bit of a muddy mess after the recent rains.

Tuesday morning of this week was quiet in the construction zone. But from the parking lot south of Chapman Gymnasium, I was able to look through the chain-link gate and right into what in a few months will be the new secure main entrance to the high school. I could see the stairway leading up to the second floor and even imagine a visitor standing at the window into the new school office, which is right inside the front door.

