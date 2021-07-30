PROSSER — When the Rev. Greg Volzke came to the Prosser-Juniata area 22 years ago to accept the position of pastor at Christ Lutheran Church, a large part of his decision to accept the role was rooted in the church’s exceptional school program.
As he prepares for his farewell service on Aug. 29, he’ll be looking to keep a hand in the program that he and his wife, Peg, have helped grow into a thriving educational system.
“We knew God was calling us to put our children in this school, and they did really well,” Volzke said. “It just confirmed the quality of education we have here at this school.”
Embracing that same rigorous, Christian-based curriculum, Christ Lutheran School Principal Doug Eisele will be looking to continue that tradition of excellence and growth as the school embarks on what he hopes will be a year free of masks and COVID-19 cases in 2021-22.
“We’re not as restrictive as some places,” Eisele said. “There is excitement that we’re returning to school as normal. We have plans in place in case things should flare up, but our students and parents are looking forward to a normal school year.”
Open to students ages preschool through eighth grade, Christ Lutheran will begin the year with an enrollment of 85 students. The small class sizes are but one of the school’s many unique assets that parents of school-aged children find attractive, Eisele said.
“Our goal is to always provide the best academically challenging education in a Christ-centered environment,” he said. “We’ve had significant growth the last couple years, and a lot of it has to do with families in Hastings looking for something different.
“With concerns with sex education curriculum and other ‘woke’ things occurring in society right now, they are just looking for what else is out there. That’s not a slam on public schools at all. It just kind of puts us on people’s radars more.”
As has always been the case, the school’s Christian-based teaching, which includes weekly church services for students, continues to draw young families into the fold. That the school’s challenging curriculum has made valedictorians and salutatorians out of numerous students continuing their education at area public schools makes it all the more appealing to them.
“People who know us know our academics are pretty rigorous,” Eisele said. “Families want to add Christian education as part of the values that their child learns.”
With bus services offered from Hastings, Kenesaw and Juniata, access to the school has never been easier. A new 150-by-150-foot concrete parking lot will provide smoother sailing for those who commute.
That school tuition remains attractively affordable is due to the investment of the church’s congregation and annual fundraising efforts. The annual Adams County Lutheran Education Association auction launched 16 years ago has raised more than $1 million for Christ Lutheran and neighboring Zion Classical Academy in Hastings.
A recent $800,000 addition to Christ Lutheran’s school building is but one example of how the funds are used to keep the facility attractive and up to date.
“This place is on the verge of some more growth,” Volzke said. “I grew here, along with the congregation and the school. They need somebody to move them to the next step.”
To that end, Volzke said, he plans to stay involved behind the scenes until a new pastor is hired. He will continue to teach religion classes and drive the school bus while Peg lends a hand with preschool activities.
The couple recently relocated to a newly renovated older home in Kenesaw and plan to remain active in the community.
“We know we’ll have to kind of step back when they get a new pastor here to let them get acquainted,” he said. “But we do love the congregation and eventually would just like to come back as members of the church.”
