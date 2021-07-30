When Kerra Robinson and Kandace Garwood each talk about Robinson filling Hastings Public Schools’ newly created assistant director of special education position, both women marvel at the perfect match.
Robinson started in that position on July 20. Garwood, HPS director of special education, brought the assistant director of special education position to the Hastings Board of Education in February.
The position would focus on the district’s students from birth to age 5.
Garwood said then the ideal candidate would have an administrative degree, special education endorsement and hopefully experience in the 0-5 age range.
“She actually had exactly what I was looking for and wasn’t sure we would find,” Garwood said recently.
Robinson spent last year as a resource teacher at Starr Elementary in Grand Island.
For three years prior to that, she was the executive director of The Valley Child Development Center in Red Cloud.
“Really, it’s kind of the perfect position for me because it takes both areas — special education and early childhood education — and combines it into one position,” Robinson said. “Those are two things I’m very passionate about in education and what I have the best experience with. If I could create something, it was the perfect match.”
She completed her master’s degree in school administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in May 2020.
Robinson was born in Hastings and had family here, but spent most of her life in Colorado. She taught elementary special education for 12 years in Aurora, Colorado.
“I like the size of Hastings, and really everybody I’ve worked with so far and met have been really wonderful,” she said. “I know they have a high population of special-education students.”
Robinson has two adult children and a 13-year-old stepson. Her husband, Aric, is from the Blue Hill area.
The district’s Morton building at 731 N. Baltimore Ave. currently is being renovated to serve as a single-site location for HPS preschool as well as the district office.
Garwood proposed adding the position one year before the district’s single-site preschool opens to allow for more planning.
“I’m really excited to have this year with preschool still being in the elementary schools for a couple reasons,” Robinson said. “I will get to work with those principals, learn from them and have that great experience. I’ll also really be able to have the time to build relationships with staff and the families and the children. This year will be great because that can really be my focus. On the other hand, I get to help with some of the classroom design, ordering materials and furniture we may need.”
She facilitated such preschool classroom details in Red Cloud. She has helped other child care centers do that, too, as a consultant through the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
She also has been a resource for Trent Kelly, HPS director of operations, who has overseen the Morton renovation.
“She is a wealth of knowledge that will help me tremendously,” Kelly said.
He said the renovation is going well.
“Most of it — knock on wood — there’s been very few change orders related to things that have been surprises because we kind of had that blueprint and kind of knew what to expect from Alcott to Morton because of them being sister schools and designed the same,” Kelly said.
Renovation of Alcott Elementary was completed before the 2018-19 school year.
Overall, the Morton project is on pace to finish on the planned timeline with a planned turnover date of April 4, 2022.
“I feel pretty comfortable with that,” Kelly said. “There’s been some shortages on things — COVID-related, of course. Overall we’re working through those.”
Material costs were locked in early for Morton and haven’t seen any price increases because the project was a design bid build.
The school board recently approved purchasing land from Redeemer Lutheran Church east of the church building at 709 N. Baltimore Ave. for $3,500 to be used as a parking lot.
Kelly said parking always has been tight at Morton.
“We saw that need,” he said. “Whenever we can get cars off the street and let the buses have that space, it’s just a safer environment.”
The lot is anticipated to create about 20 parking spaces. The church and the school district have a memorandum of understanding, allowing the church to use the lot on Sundays and for special events during the week.
“We’ll work with the church,” Kelly said. “We want to be a good neighbor, and they want to be a good neighbor. That’s definitely something we’ll all work together.”
When it comes to playground equipment, Kelly will rely on Robinson’s expertise.
“I’ll have to ask for input from the professionals on that because I really don’t know what they’re all going to want or need on that playground yet,” he said.
Until the Morton renovation is complete, Robinson won’t have an office. Instead, she will bounce between the elementary schools.
“Really, my intention is to be in classes, supporting classrooms as much as possible,” she said.
