KENESAW — Students who attend Kenesaw Public Schools are looking forward to a new start when the 2021-22 school year begins Aug. 12.
The high school doesn’t have many changes this upcoming school year. Kenesaw 7-12 principal Nicole LeClaire is ready to go on the upcoming year with fresh faces.
She said the high school is focusing on career and technology courses.
“With that we have three career pathways, which are agriculture, technical science and business,” she said.
The high school hopes to add information technology within the next year.
The district has three new teachers at the high school level and three at the elementary level.
“We have a new pre-k teacher, first-grade and fourth-grade teachers,” LeClaire said. “We have a new art teacher and two English language arts teachers.”
The Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition recently opened the first child care center in Kenesaw, in the former Kenesaw United Methodist Church building.
“That is beneficial to us as a school, but we are not affiliated,” LeClaire said. “Hopefully this year we are as close to normal as we can and have a good year.”
