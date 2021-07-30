ROSELAND — Silver Lake Public Schools is ready for the new school year to start Aug. 12.

Silver Lake Superintendent Terry Bauer is looking forward to a fresh start after 18 months of unpredictability.

“We are excited to start and ready to go at it,” he said. “I’m excited and I can’t wait to see what this year brings. We have two new teachers this year, both of which are at the elementary and one is a fifth-grade teacher. We don’t have any major changes. We just want to operate in a safe and healthy learning environment.”

Silver Lake serves students from the Roseland, Bladen, Holstein and Campbell communities. The elementary school is in Bladen, and older students attend classes in Roseland.

