Kianté Stuart, a native of the Bahamas, is pictured among the international flags at Steinhart Plaza Wednesday at Hastings College. As 2021 royalty, Stuart will be heavily involved in homecoming activities this week.

 Amy Roh/Hastings Tribune

Filled with curiosity and wonder, Kianté Stuart collected the first snowflakes that she saw during her freshman year at Hastings College.

She wanted to keep the snow and place it into a jar to take to her room, but of course it melted.

