Filled with curiosity and wonder, Kianté Stuart collected the first snowflakes that she saw during her freshman year at Hastings College.
She wanted to keep the snow and place it into a jar to take to her room, but of course it melted.
What didn’t disappear were the feelings surrounding her first encounter with snow and the cold of winter.
“I had never seen snow before,” she said.
Growing up in the Bahamas, Stuart never really experienced multiple seasons. The tropical climate in the nation feels like summer year-round.
Stuart came to Nebraska at the age of 17 to study at Hastings College and found the weather turning cold for the first time in her life. She got sick initially as temperatures dropped in fall and winter of her freshman year, but she rebounded with a deep appreciation of the changing seasons.
“I love the winter,” she said.
Now 20 and in her senior year, Stuart says she has no regrets about choosing to make Hastings her home for nearly four years.
Through elementary school, Stuart tried to do well in her coursework because her family expected her to go to college.
Stuart and her family started contacting colleges in the United States starting in the 10th grade, even though it required more work to become an international student.
In addition to the national exams she needed to take to graduate in the Bahamas, Stuart also had to take the SATs for college applications in the United States.
By the time she graduated from C.R. Walker Senior High School in Nassau, Stuart had traveled across several states to visit colleges in the United States.
She said Hastings College pulled ahead thanks to staff responsiveness and efforts to make her feel comfortable in the decision.
“Hastings College was very intentional in their communications with me,” she said. “They were very receptive to international students.”
At Hastings College, they said one goal was to make her feel comfortable and the plan worked, not only on campus but out in the surrounding community, as well.
From her first day on campus, Stuart decided she wanted to meet as many people as possible. She enjoyed learning and exploring the community, both on and off campus.
Her country’s flag is among those flying above Steinhart Plaza to celebrate international students enrolled at Hastings College.
“The Hastings community was really good at making me feel welcome,” she said. “Everyone was so welcoming. It definitely felt right.”
When Stuart was nominated to be on the Homecoming Court in her junior year, she was surprised. In her high school in the Bahamas, she hadn’t experienced homecoming events.
“We didn’t do anything like that,” she said. “I was under the impression it was a popularity contest.”
But through the process of being nominated to the Homecoming Court and later chosen as Homecoming Royalty, Stuart learned that the students made a difference at the college.
“To make the court shows you’ve somehow impacted the campus,” she said. “It’s not about seeking praise or recognition.”
Being curious and a social butterfly, she enjoyed being invited to the alumni events and other homecoming activities.
She also has developed social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, listed under her name.
Stuart is triple majoring in business administration, marketing and communication studies, with two minors in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management, and Culture, Structure and Power.
Her first internship on campus was as a student assistant to the Office of International Programs. She reflected on her time choosing a college in finding ways to help international students.
“I remember having those questions,” she said.
She also interned in the college’s marketing department, interviewing students and alumni for school publications.
“It was a job that allowed me to be me,” she said.
Her experience on campus and coursework lead her to apply for an internship at IdeaBank Marketing.
“I felt confident in my ability to go out and apply for these positions,” she said.
Stuart worked at IdeaBank from May to July. She learned about the technology side of marketing in particular and helped with the Nebraska State Fair.
Through that experience, she feels ready to go out into the real world.
“It was the boost I needed to know I was ready,” she said.
After graduation, she plans to pursue a dual master’s degree in Intercultural Communications and Business Administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She comes from a family of business owners and is looking forward to a career in business.
“I like the idea of working in corporate communications,” she said. “I am definitely going to be a corporate giant at some point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.