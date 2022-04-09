Often, books that are banned from public forums like libraries are materials intended to educate and are seen to have the ability to increase empathy.
Linda Rea, former director of the Hastings Public Library and president of the Hastings League of Women Voters, spoke about censorship and book banning during a League of Women forum on Zoom Friday. Rea worked at the Hastings Public Library from 1976 to 2008.
She included examples from several states where school boards and state governments have attempted or been successful in restricting materials.
Rea quoted Amanda Jennings, a senior at San Antonio’s Ronald Reagan High School, who spoke about removing books at a school board meeting in December 2021.
“She argued learning about the experiences of other people makes students more empathetic and less likely to do or say harmful things to others,” Rea said. “You’ll be able to see where other people are coming from.”
Rea also included in her examples the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee, which voted in January to remove from its eighth-grade curriculum “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel by Art Spiegelman about the Holocaust. The removal was due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman who was drawn as a mouse.
“People like this school board are perfectly comfortable teaching about the Holocaust as long as it isn’t too violent or too sad,” Rea said. “Spiegelman’s response to the whole issue was it’s a disturbing history. Teachers and librarians are trained to teach children about difficult subjects in age-appropriate ways, and removing books from school libraries or curriculums only robs children of the opportunity to understand history even when that history is upsetting.”
Censorship has occurred throughout human history.
Rea provided examples of censorship from as far back as ancient Greece and ancient China.
The term “censorship” comes from the Latin word “censor,” which was an official in charge of conducting the Roman census, the official count of people and property.
The position also included such responsibilities as awarding contracts for building roads and public buildings, collecting taxes and supervising public morality.
“They had enormous power and could remove any member of the senate for violating Roman laws or for exhibiting questionable moral conduct,” she said.
Most libraries have a request for consideration form and a procedure for reviewing a request to remove materials. Many times a committee is called upon to review the book and make a recommendation to the governing body.
The Hastings Public Library had several objections to books during Rea’s tenure there. She said the books objected to were often children’s books.
The library director or the children’s librarian would visit with the person who made the complaint.
If the person making the complaint wanted to pursue the matter he or she was offered the request for consideration form. Usually the matter was dropped at that point.
Rea spoke about an instance when a consideration form was filled out at the Hastings Public Library, but she couldn’t remember the book.
A committee reviewed the book and presented a report to the Library Board of Trustees, which voted to retain the book.
The committee was composed of a library board member, a representative each from Hastings Public Schools, Hastings College, the media, a member of the community at large as well as a library staff member ex officio member.
Banning books tends to have opposite effect of what was intended by removing them from libraries or curriculums.
“Often when a book is banned it instantly becomes a best seller and is sold out in many bookstores,” Rea said. “Reading a banned book may be an opportunity for the parent and child to discuss the book.”
