JUNIATA — The aroma of grilling ribs and brisket wafted through downtown Saturday afternoon as teams prepared the tantalizing meats for the town’s annual celebration.
Teams with the Midwest BBQ Association (MWBA) faced off in a barbecue cook-off during Juniata Days 2023 to raise money for the town’s volunteer fire department.
MWBA is a Nebraska-based organization offering a learning atmosphere with an organized cooking circuit for amateur level competitive barbecue grillers.
Kevin Bremer, president for the organization, said the circuit includes events across the state and can provide a boost to local fundraising efforts.
“We help communities raise money,” he said.
Event organizers provided the meats to be cooked and cash for prizes. MWBA competitors prepare the meat, a sample of which is judged by a panel based on appearance, taste and tenderness. The remaining meat was then served to the community for a free-will donation.
Galen Winkler of Juniata participated in the contest and helped organize events for Juniata Days. He said they expected to serve about 600 people in the community and beyond.
While cash prizes are provided, Winkler said the members of the MWBA want to help the towns they visit. Organizers can offer top quality food for a fundraiser and the competitors have the chance to test their skills against one another.
“They are a vital asset for the community,” he said. “This isn’t for our glory. This is for the benefit of the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.