Juniata BBQ
Bryan Hake (right) and Tyler Hohenstein of Round Belly BBQ in Palmer select their best looking ribs to be judged during the Midwest BBQ Association cook-off Saturday during Juniata Days. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

JUNIATA — The aroma of grilling ribs and brisket wafted through downtown Saturday afternoon as teams prepared the tantalizing meats for the town’s annual celebration.

Teams with the Midwest BBQ Association (MWBA) faced off in a barbecue cook-off during Juniata Days 2023 to raise money for the town’s volunteer fire department.

