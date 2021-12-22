The Barn has been a staple in rural Hastings for 27 years, and new owner Kara Parde is ready to continue with its tradition.
Parde, who had been a longtime vendor at the annual Barn Festivals, took over ownership of the property at 3045 S. Marian Road in October.
Marla and Brian Anders started the Barn Festivals in 1994, but after Brian's death in March 2020, Marla began to seriously considering stepping away from the business.
In September, Parde made the decision to buy it from her.
“With us being a big vendor here for years, it just made sense,” Parde said.
Parde worked closely with Marla during the Barn Festival in September.
“We worked together in the September show so I could kind of learn the ropes directly from her, seeing it from the promoter side of things," Parde said. "We worked really well together.”
While Parde will continue the Barn Festivals in May and September, she has plenty of new things in the works, as well.
One of them is the opening of a year-round store called KD Mercantile, which is in the property's show barn.
KD Mercantile is open seven days a week until Christmas and then after Christmas it’s open Wednesday through Sunday.
“It’s somewhere people can come any day of the week to shop a little bit and shop in a nice peace-and-quiet atmosphere as opposed to the festival when there's a crazy amount of people,” Parde said.
Parde's business background includes starting her own jewelry business in 2005 called KD’s Designs, which is a retail store in the Haymarket area of Lincoln.
It's something she stumbled onto 16 years ago when her daughter was in sixth grade and tried out for the Lincoln Community Playhouse’s production of "Annie."
When Parde recognized that the Playhouse was struggling financially, she started brainstorming for fundraising ideas to help keep it afloat.
“We were going to have 12 performances of the show, so we thought about what can we do at intermission to sell for the families to help support the playhouse? We came up with some Annie jewelry or Annie bracelets,” Parde said.
Each bracelet was made with memory wire and spelled out either Annie or the names of other orphan girls.
Parde had never made jewelry before this but she and her daughter got creative and were able to get other girls and their moms involved to where they ended up selling a few thousand dollars worth of bracelets at the shows.
Parde enjoyed the experience so much she continued to make jewelry and started her own business.
“That’s how KD’s Designs got started. I’m the K and my daughter Danielle is the D,” Parde said.
She said running a business in Hastings has been like coming home for her and her family.
“My husband and I grew up in small towns, but we’ve lived in Lincoln since we graduated from college," Parde said. "Lincoln is great, but just being back here this little bit of time we’ve already felt the difference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.