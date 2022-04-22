When Owen Brown hit his first home run with the Central Nebraska Baseball Academy last weekend, he wasn’t thinking about his type 1 diabetes.
The 13-year-old Hastings boy has never let T1D stop him from pursuing his love of baseball, a dedication that led him and nine teammates to the 2021 Little League World Series.
The team came together as the Hastings Little League All-Stars team to compete in the Nebraska state tournament. Winning the state tournament earned them a spot to compete at the Midwest Regional tournament, which they won to qualify for the Little League World Series.
During one game, a time out was called because Owen’s blood sugar was out of balance due to his condition.
Now a seventh-grader at Adams Central Public Schools, Owen was diagnosed with T1D in 2018.
His parents, Brandon and Terri, grew concerned as Owen’s health started slipping.
The changes started gradually — fatigue, excessive thirst, frequent stomach aches and, finally, weight loss.
Terri is in the medical field herself and knew about diabetes, but didn’t realize the totality of the symptoms until that point.
“The weight loss was the biggest trigger for me,” she said.
They sought answers at Mary Lanning Healthcare and found Owen’s blood sugar was about five times higher than it should have been. He was flown to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha that night where they put him on an insulin drip to bring his blood sugar back into a normal range.
“They felt like he would have the best care there,” Terri said.
Once his blood sugar was back to normal, Terri said the hardest part was helping Owen, in fourth grade at the time, cope with the fear he felt about possibly losing the ability to play sports.
“He was so scared,” she said. “He was worried he wouldn’t be able to play baseball anymore.”
Since he could throw a ball, Owen enjoyed playing nearly any sport with a ball but loves baseball most of all.
But doctors soon assured Owen that T1D, also known as juvenile diabetes, wouldn’t stop him from being athletic.
“There’s not a thing he can’t do because of diabetes,” Brandon said. “It’s just managing it as we go through things.”
Doctors haven’t figured out a cause for T1D yet, but the body stops producing insulin, leaving the patient unable to properly break down carbohydrates which leads to high blood sugar.
To help manage his levels, Owen wears a blood sugar sensor on one leg and an insulin pump on the other. The sensor can measure his blood sugar and send an alert if it reaches dangerous levels. The pump can be used to inject a dose of insulin to lower his blood sugar as needed. To raise his blood sugar, Owen eats food with carbohydrates.
As a parent, Terri said it can be hard to hear people scrutinize what Owen eats when they don’t understand diet didn’t cause the condition.
“He’s not an unhealthy kid,” she said. “He can eat and do what any other healthy kid can.”
And food intake is only one factor in managing juvenile diabetes.
His activities and stress level also play a role, though it’s not always predictable.
“Sometimes it feels like a guessing game,” Terri said.
To help find a cure, the family donates to JDRF, a nonprofit organization that funds T1D research, provides services to people affected by T1D and advocates for medical research.
The JDRF One Walk for the Tri-Cities area will be 1 p.m. on Sunday in Kearney’s Yanney Park. Participants collect donations for the cause and walk a one-mile loop to help raise awareness of juvenile diabetes.
For more information about the event, contact organizer Megan Casey at 913-486-8725.
Terri feels JDRF is an important cause, especially since Owen’s younger siblings are 10 times more likely to develop T1D. So far, they’ve screened negative, but regular testing is needed.
“I hope that in 10-15 years, there will be a cure,” she said.
Meanwhile, the family has worked together to manage Owen’s condition so he can pursue his passion.
Just like any other kid dreaming of the big leagues, Owen practices regularly.
He sets up a net and hits balls in the garage when he has spare time.
“He know he has to work hard and he does it,” Terri said.
His work has paid off.
He was on the Central Nebraska Baseball Academy team part time for three years before joining full time. His preferred position is catcher, and he’s excelled in it.
Owen is also student manager of the Adams Central High School baseball team since he’s not old enough to join the team yet, but wants to be involved.
“Baseball is his love,” Brandon said.
Owen said he wants to play baseball for the Ole Miss Rebels team in the NCAA Division I because of how successful the program has been.
He hasn’t let juvenile diabetes limit his goals and recommends the same for others pursuing a dream.
“Don’t stop,” he said. “If you don’t stop, you can go wherever you want to, really.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.