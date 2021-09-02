Just days after their return from the 2021 Little League World Series, members of the team that stirred pride in baseball-loving hearts throughout the Hastings community and across Nebraska received an official heroes’ welcome home Wednesday.
First, sirens blaring, Hastings police and Adams County sheriff’s officers and Hastings Fire & Rescue personnel ushered the 10 boys and their coaches down Second Street through the downtown business district as fans cheered from the sidewalks.
Next, all gathered at historic Duncan Field for an hourlong program followed by a marathon autograph session by the players. A rough estimate placed 800-1,000 people in and around the grandstand for the evening.
“I think Williamsport has nothing on Hastings, Nebraska, and Duncan Field,” team manager Dustin Rader told the crowd to cheers. “This is better than Pennsylvania, guys.”
Wednesday’s community celebration was an opportunity for Hastings to thank the players and coaches for all the memories made during the Midwest Regional tournament in Whitestown, Indiana, and then the LLWS always played in Williamsport, a city of about 28,000 people in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Fans had an opportunity to watch the team’s final two games in the Midwest Regional and all four of its games in Williamsport live on ESPN or ESPN2.
“There’s nothing that brings a community together like something like this,” said Mayor Corey Stutte, who presented the players and coaches with ceremonial keys to the city. “Over the past month it’s been so fun to see this team come together and bring the community together.”
Wednesday also gave the team members, coaches and families a chance to thank the people of Hastings for rallying around them during their big baseball adventure, which began with winning the Nebraska state Little League tournament in Kearney, then took them to Indiana on Aug. 6 and didn’t deliver them back home until late last week.
“We kind of consider Hastings one big family,” said Jordan Johnson, father of outfielder Jude Johnson, who spoke on behalf of the families alongside Molly Dyer, mother of outfielder Braeden Dyer. “There was so much support throughout the community.”
“I wish we could just strap it up and go play a few innings for you guys,” Rader told the crowd. “That’s what you deserve.”
Wednesday’s program was emceed by Rick Klamm. Other speakers included Gail Jones, a representative of the Hastings Baseball Committee; Dave Arkfeld, Little League commissioner for the state of Nebraska; and BJ Pumroy, athletic director at Hastings College.
Pumroy presented each player with an offer of a $21,000 scholarship to study and play baseball for Hastings College when the time comes.
“I’m giving my first recruiting pitch to all these boys to become Hastings Broncos in a few short years,” he said.
In a recorded audio message played for the crowd, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced all the coaches and players have been made Nebraska Admirals in the mythical Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.
At the beginning of Wednesday’s program, Klamm introduced each player and coach, who then ran onto the infield to a standing ovation from the crowd.
The players are Braeden Dyer, Jude Johnson, Caleb Reiners, Kowen Rader, Owen Ablott, Jude McCoy, Owen Brown, Peyton Drake, Hunter Nepple and Benjamin Wibbels. Coaches Justin McCoy and Brandon Brown helped Rader lead the team.
In a lighthearted segment that followed, Klamm went down the line to ask each player and coach a question or two about his experience in Williamsport.
He gave a little extra attention to Johnson, who made ESPN’s daily Top 10 highlight reel during the Midwest Regional for his signature diving catch in the outfield that punched the team’s ticket to Pennsylvania; and Dyer, who showed his grit and stayed in the regional championship game against South Dakota after being hit in the right elbow by a pitch that largely immobilized that arm.
On his next at-bat, Dyer stepped up to the plate and bunted while holding the bat with just one hand, his injured arm hanging nearly useless at his side.
Klamm asked Dyer how one goes about making a one-handed bunt.
“You bunt with one hand,” Dyer responded as the crowd laughed.
The Hastings team members, all of whom played in the Majors (ages 11-12) division of Hastings Little League over the summer, came together in July as the city’s Little League All-Stars team to compete in the state tournament in Kearney.
After winning state, the 10 players prepared for the trip to Indiana — as well as what at that time was just the possibility of a journey on to Pennsylvania after that.
Arkfeld said knowledgeable baseball people who watched the state tournament thought Hastings would have a chance to do well at regionals, and it fell to him to introduce the moms and dads to the daunting prospect of an extended road trip.
“It was my job to tell them they should prepare as if they were going to be on the road for 21 days straight,” he said. “And it worked.”
The Hastings boys gave the community its first-ever Little League state championship, then defeated South Dakota for the Midwest Regional championship after becoming just the second Nebraska team ever to qualify for the Little League World Series. Kearney made it to Williamsport in 2012.
The Hastings boys made it deeper into the double-elimination tourney than Kearney did, winning their first game to New Jersey, then losing to Hawaii before winning in the loser’s bracket against Washington and finally being eliminated in a loss to Texas.
Arkfeld said he is looking forward to seeing tough Hastings teams in the years to come, as well, as today’s younger boys step up to the plate.
“Hastings, Nebraska, you should be so proud of these boys and these coaches,” Arkfeld said. “But I have just one question: Who’s next?”
Jones, speaking on behalf of Hastings Baseball, paid tribute to the team’s drive to succeed and described the thrill the young players gave to fans of all ages in Hastings — even old-timers who would know the boys’ grandparents better than they would know their parents.
“Back home, almost every conversation would eventually center around this team,” Jones said. “They played the game we call our national pastime about as well as it could be played by 12-year-old ballplayers.”
Parade draws a crowd
People lined Second Street to wave and cheer for the young stars as they passed. Some held signs congratulating the team or individual players.
Sherry Block of Hastings said she has been following some members of the team for years. Her grandson used to play with a group of them. She watched all the televised games as well as many local games.
“It’s nice to see local kids on TV,” she said. “I’m proud of their sportsmanship.”
Ruth Swingle of Hastings said she knows four members of the team and felt it was important to be out to show support.
“I think it’s fantastic,” she said.
Hunter Nepple’s grandmother, Janis Nepple, said it was nice of the community to come out to celebrate her grandson.
“This is so neat,” she said. “It’s great for Hastings and the whole state. We’re very proud of Hunter and the whole team.”
Steven Umholtz of Lincoln brought his family to watch his nephew, Hunter Nepple, during the parade in downtown Hastings. While working in Omaha, Umholtz said he’s come across people who recognized his nephew’s name from watching the team on television.
‘Just unbelievable’
Inland farmer Doug Ablott, 64, is grandfather of Hastings first baseman Owen Ablott. Having attended Hastings’ entire state tournament, regional and World Series run, he actually found himself to be a little envious of those who were able to enjoy the games together back home.
“It was just unbelievable,” he said. “It was so much fun to be there, but I can’t imagine what it was like being back here in the community watching it on TV and just (experiencing) all that support.
“Just getting text messages from all our friends watching it let us know that it was more than just the couple hundred people at the game supporting them. It was the whole community and state behind them the whole way.”
With novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic precautions limiting attendance at the games to 150 passes per team, Ablott said, he could only imagine what the experience may have looked like during a typical year, with stands filled to capacity with fans and parades and team interaction all part-and-parcel of the experience.
“COVID is a bad deal, but it all played out well,” he said. “We were just thankful they were able to stay healthy and play the game without being sent home because of COVID.”
A longtime area softball first baseman himself, Doug Ablott said it wasn’t uncommon for Owen to be in attendance at his games. Even so, he’s fairly certain his grandson’s baseball genes more likely came from his father, Sean, or grandfather, Doug Phelps, a three-sport letterman at Hastings High School who was the 1975 Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star Athlete of the Year and a three-year letterman for the Nebraska Cornhuskers track team.
He said being part of the team’s whirlwind run to the series was something he’ll never forget — a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Having comforted his grandson at the airport following the team’s elimination from the tournament, Ablott said, he hopes Owen eventually will be able to appreciate just how fortunate he is to have played for the most successful World Series team in Nebraska history.
“I told Owen, ‘I know you’re down, but when you get back and realize the support you’ve had and the reception you’re going to get, it’s going to start soaking in how special it was,” he said. “They were there to win games, and yeah, they tried to take it all in, but until you kind of look back at it, that’s when you realize maybe how special it was. Not too many kids get to do that.”
Kara Jacobsen, 39, is a nurse, mother of two, and neighbor to Hastings third baseman/left fielder Peyton Drake. Having watched all the World Series games on TV — including one alongside Peyton’s mother before she was able to see him play in person — was a thrill ride she won’t soon forget, she said.
“It was really fun to watch,” she said. “It was nice to see the way their coach treated the kids. I think that really contributed to their success. He let them have fun and play the game they were taught to play.
“It was so exciting to see Hastings on the map in that way. It was fun to see the kids on ESPN.”
Having visited with Peyton upon his return home from the World Series games, Jacobsen said he clearly was blown away by the experience.
“It sounds like they had a bunch of fun, a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “I think overall, we’re all just really enthusiastic about what the kids got to do.”
Tammy Schweer, 49, of Clay Center was able to help send the team off with a full stomach — including her nephew, Owen Brown, the team’s catcher. A Quiznos franchise owner, she was responsible for arranging the team’s send-off meal before its historic run.
“It was super exciting,” she said of their World Series appearance. “These kids did a really good job. They represented us all really well, and being that one was a family member, it was great to watch and see.
“They’re good examples, too, good boys. They’re respectful and good sports, and that says a lot for Hastings and Nebraska and how we are. We’re all really proud of them.”
That the team was able to not only make to the World Series but won two games still seems surreal, she said.
“They were really good,” she said. “You just don’t think of that happening. It was amazing when they kept going and kept going and kept going.”
“They know them by name in other parts of the state, and that’s pretty cool,” Schweer said. “This is something they’re going to remember.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.