The co-owners of the Hastings Sodbusters collegiate baseball organization joined Tuesday evening with the owners of the six other teams also being sued for breach of contract by their former league in responding publicly to news of the lawsuit.
The statement from Bryan Frew and Scott Galusha, co-owners of the Sodbusters, and the other team owners indicates the owners intend to defend themselves vigorously in court, but currently are constrained from discussing the details of the case filed against them by the Expedition League Inc. in Pennington County, South Dakota.
The owners’ statement alludes to grievances they have against the Expedition League, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and is owned by Steve Wagner, the league president.
The owners say they intend to file an answer and counterclaim to the lawsuit in due course.
The seven teams being sued are the Sodbusters; the Badlands Big Sticks of Dickinson, North Dakota; the Fremont Moo of Fremont, Nebraska; the Spearfish Sasquatch of Spearfish, South Dakota; the Hub City Hotshots of Aberdeen, South Dakota; the Casper Horseheads of Casper, Wyoming; and the Western Nebraska Pioneers of Gering, Nebraska.
All those teams except the Fremont Moo were charter members of the Expedition League, which began play in 2018. The Moo franchise began play in 2019.
The Hub City franchise has been defunct for the last two seasons after reportedly being abandoned by its original owners, Chuck and Mayra Heeman, but apparently still owes money to the league after Wagner assumed ownership of that club in late 2019.
The six other defendant teams left the Expedition League following the 2021 season and are joining a new collegiate venture, Independence League Baseball, which plans to begin play with 10 teams in 2022.
One of the other teams in the new Independence League is the Canyon County Spuds of Caldwell, Idaho, which played in the Expedition League in 2021 but is not named in the lawsuit.
The defections appear to leave the Expedition League with just five teams going into the new season. All five — Mining City Tommyknockers (Butte, Montana), Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (Minot, North Dakota), Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (Brandon, Manitoba, Canada), Pierre Trappers (Pierre, South Dakota) and Sioux Falls Sunfish (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) — are owned by Wagner and his wife, Connie.
The Expedition League lawsuit claims the seven former league affiliates named as defendants owe money to the league, and that terms of their affiliate agreements prevent them from legally playing under their old service marks (for example, as the Sodbusters, the Moo, etc.) or in the ballparks they leased while part of the Expedition League, or from immediately joining a competing league such as the Independence League — at least without a significant financial penalty.
The Sodbusters play their home games at Duncan Field in Hastings.
The text of Tuesday evening’s statement follows:
“We are aware of the litigation brought forth by the Expedition League. We had hoped, and attempted in good faith, to negotiate an amicable separation without the public airing of all of our grievances against the Expedition League and Mr. Wagner.
“However, rather than reach a friendly resolution, the Expedition League is choosing to sue us in South Dakota court, and is attempting to prevent us from providing summer baseball to the people in our markets. While we are advised not to discuss specific details, we will be filing an Answer and Counterclaim. We believe that, when the facts are presented, the Expedition League’s claims will be dismissed.
“Our team is dedicated to our partners and our community and we will continue to provide the very best experience for our fans, players, coaches and staff while operating with integrity and promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day. The 2022 Independence League Baseball regular season will run May 24 through July 30, followed by a week of playoffs to crown the Inaugural Season Champion. For more information on Independence League Baseball visit www.independenceleague.com.”
The closing paragraph of the statement is from Galusha and Frew, the Sodbusters owners, who plan to release a statement specific to the allegations against the franchise in the near future.
“Both of us (are) incredibly proud of who we are, how we conduct business, how we treat players home and away, and the support we have from our partners, and community,” the men state. “The other local owners, as well as Bryan and I, feel the change was in the best interests of our teams and communities. We are committed to the Hastings Sodbusters in every way and plan to be Sodbusters for many years to come!
“Go Busters!”
